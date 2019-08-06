News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Strong Irish sales growth masks wider rumblings at Domino's Pizza

Strong Irish sales growth masks wider rumblings at Domino's Pizza
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 07:02 PM

Domino's Pizza has reiterated plans to grow further in Ireland after seeing Irish-based sales grow by 8.5% in the first half of the year.

The group operates 50 outlets here and holds a 15% stake in its main Irish franchisee, Shorecal Ltd. Earlier this year, Domino's said it plans to open 10 more outlets across Ireland in the next four years and up to 25 take-away outlets here in the coming years.

The group said in March:

We still see ample opportunity to raise store numbers {in Ireland] to 75 over time. The Irish economy has recovered strongly and the casual dining market is booming

On the back of a mixed set of interim results, a group spokesperson indicated that those plans have not changed over the intervening months.

Domino's said it saw a "robust" performance from its UK and Irish operations in the first six months of the year.

However, underlying group pre-tax profits fell by 7.4%, year-on-year, to £42.3m (€46m) due to losses at its international business division - which covers various countries across Scandinavia and the Nordic region and mainland Europe.

READ MORE

Security lockdown in Kashmir as India votes to remove region’s special status

The group's statutory pre-tax profits fell nearly 27% to £30.5m.

Goodbody Stockbrokers has cut its full-year profit forecast for Domino's by 9%, to £86m, due to an expected continuation in losses in the group's international division and a reduction in the number of stores it is opening in its core UK market.

Domino's has struggled to control rising costs across its international business this year.

“The performance of our international business is very challenging and trading visibility remains limited," Domino's outgoing CEO David Wild said.

More on this topic

Vintage View: Pull up a seat to learn about iconic chair designsVintage View: Pull up a seat to learn about iconic chair designs

Screen legends: Your guide to modern 'goggle boxes' Screen legends: Your guide to modern 'goggle boxes'

Irish teenager, 15, dies after fall during holiday in LanzaroteIrish teenager, 15, dies after fall during holiday in Lanzarote

Wayne Rooney: Opportunity to work under Derby boss Cocu too great to turn downWayne Rooney: Opportunity to work under Derby boss Cocu too great to turn down

More in this Section

Drone technology's next big leap: 3-minute fast food deliveriesDrone technology's next big leap: 3-minute fast food deliveries

No credit for burying one's head in the sand over card debtNo credit for burying one's head in the sand over card debt

Ireland 'not ready' for fintech growth surgeIreland 'not ready' for fintech growth surge

Cork needs buses not rail to drive its growthCork needs buses not rail to drive its growth


Lifestyle

Irish-made comedy drama Animals will draw obvious comparisons to shows such as Fleabag, writes Esther McCarthy When Tyler finds flatmate and fellow party animal Laura tied to her bedposts following another hedonistic night out, she has one simple question. “Girls are tied to beds for two reasons — sex and exorcisms. Which was it with you?”Irish-made comedy drama depicts the modern woman

The literary giant was known for her searing prose giving voice to the black experience.Toni Morrison has died aged 88: Essential reading from the Nobel laureate

Food and tourism is a combination that works at least as well as any ingredients you might pair on a gourmet plate.Blazing a farm fresh foodie trail

A survey of nail professionals reveals their clients’ worst mani mistakes.6 things your nail technician wishes you would stop doing immediately

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »