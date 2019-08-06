Strong Irish sales growth masks wider rumblings at Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza has reiterated plans to grow further in Ireland after seeing Irish-based sales grow by 8.5% in the first half of the year.

The group operates 50 outlets here and holds a 15% stake in its main Irish franchisee, Shorecal Ltd. Earlier this year, Domino's said it plans to open 10 more outlets across Ireland in the next four years and up to 25 take-away outlets here in the coming years.

The group said in March:

We still see ample opportunity to raise store numbers {in Ireland] to 75 over time. The Irish economy has recovered strongly and the casual dining market is booming

On the back of a mixed set of interim results, a group spokesperson indicated that those plans have not changed over the intervening months.

Domino's said it saw a "robust" performance from its UK and Irish operations in the first six months of the year.

However, underlying group pre-tax profits fell by 7.4%, year-on-year, to £42.3m (€46m) due to losses at its international business division - which covers various countries across Scandinavia and the Nordic region and mainland Europe.

The group's statutory pre-tax profits fell nearly 27% to £30.5m.

Goodbody Stockbrokers has cut its full-year profit forecast for Domino's by 9%, to £86m, due to an expected continuation in losses in the group's international division and a reduction in the number of stores it is opening in its core UK market.

Domino's has struggled to control rising costs across its international business this year.

“The performance of our international business is very challenging and trading visibility remains limited," Domino's outgoing CEO David Wild said.