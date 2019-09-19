News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Stripe raises extra $250m for expansion push

Stripe raises extra $250m for expansion push
Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison
By Geoff Percival
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 07:09 PM

Irish-founded online payments company Stripe is raising $250m (€226m) in additional funding from a number of institutional investors.

The California-headquartered company - founded by Limerick-born brothers Patrick and John Collison - will use the funding to accelerate its growth in three key areas; growing its product line, international expansion and extending its enterprise capabilities.

The new funding values the company at $35bn.

"Even now, in 2019, less than 8% of commerce happens online," said John Collison. "We’re investing now to build the infrastructure that’ll power internet commerce in 2030 and beyond. If we get it right, we can help the internet fulfill its potential as an engine for global economic progress," he said.

READ MORE

Blarney Castle owner lodges appeal against planned 120-bed nursing home

More on this topic

Roche Pharma redundancies to be completed by next JuneRoche Pharma redundancies to be completed by next June

Brewer 'pours heart and soul' into creating perfect tipple to celebrate getting wedBrewer 'pours heart and soul' into creating perfect tipple to celebrate getting wed

US engineering firm to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in Cork officeUS engineering firm to create 200 jobs as it unveils €4.5m investment in Cork office

Record numbers at work: A lot done but ...Record numbers at work: A lot done but ...

TOPIC: Employment

More in this Section

Blarney Castle owner lodges appeal against planned 120-bed nursing homeBlarney Castle owner lodges appeal against planned 120-bed nursing home

Exploration company suggests Irish oil and gas sector 'losing momentum'Exploration company suggests Irish oil and gas sector 'losing momentum'

Runaway Brexit train being driven by people with no real understandingRunaway Brexit train being driven by people with no real understanding

Montessori school gets injunction preventing landlord from retaking possession of its premisesMontessori school gets injunction preventing landlord from retaking possession of its premises


Lifestyle

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

The American heritage brand has put together a collection inspired by the most stylish Friends character.This is why Rachel Green’s style is the epitome of Ralph Lauren – as a new collection is announced

When starting out as a comedian, Cork man Andrew Ryan decided to go to straight to London, sidestepping the usual starting ground of Irish clubs and pubs.Cork comedian Andrew Ryan is 'a cross between Ardal O’Hanlon and Ed Byrne'

Rachel Marie Walsh knows the best eyeliners to try this season.Beauty is in the eye of the beholder: Essential eyeliners for a killer look

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »