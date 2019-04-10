NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Stobart Air cabin crew opt for strike action

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 04:33 PM

Stobart Air cabin crew have voted in favour of industrial action over union recognition and pay and working conditions.

According to Forsa, the airline has refused to recognise the union and negotiate with it.

The result of the ballot was 100% in favour of industrial action, based on a return of 84% of ballot papers issued, and the union's dispute committee will now consider its next steps.

Fórsa official Ashley Connolly said the result gives the union a very clear mandate from its members working in Stobart Air, and the union’s disputes committee would now consider its next steps.

“Management’s refusal to do business in the usual way has left its staff feeling they have no choice but to consider industrial action.

“The ballot gives the union a legal mandate for industrial action if the company takes disciplinary action against any crew member because they have joined the union, or because they participate in an industrial dispute,” she said.

Forsa's also said a recent pay proposal in the non-union company fell short of recent airline industry norms and was rejected by cabin crew by a margin of more than two-to-one of those who voted.

READ MORE

Property developer puts Cork city centre development up for sale

More on this topic

Psychiatric nurses vote for industrial action

Luas drivers' rejection of meal break recommendation raises fear of strikes

Ambulance crews nationwide to ramp up industrial action next week

KEYWORDS

Stobart Airaviationairlineindustrial action

More in this Section

Virgin Atlantic books another loss as consumer uncertainty rises

Property developer puts Cork city centre development up for sale

Lero boss Brian Fitzgerald is the new president of the Association for Information Systems

Know your rights in a Brexit crash out


Lifestyle

5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

'He remembers every name of anyone he meets': Sociable teen with Down Syndrome

Stranger things: Looking back at the year the statues moved

Cork '91 - When Nirvana and Kurt Cobain came to town

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »