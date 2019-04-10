Stobart Air cabin crew opt for strike action

Stobart Air cabin crew have voted in favour of industrial action over union recognition and pay and working conditions.

According to Forsa, the airline has refused to recognise the union and negotiate with it.

The result of the ballot was 100% in favour of industrial action, based on a return of 84% of ballot papers issued, and the union's dispute committee will now consider its next steps.

Fórsa official Ashley Connolly said the result gives the union a very clear mandate from its members working in Stobart Air, and the union’s disputes committee would now consider its next steps.

“Management’s refusal to do business in the usual way has left its staff feeling they have no choice but to consider industrial action.

“The ballot gives the union a legal mandate for industrial action if the company takes disciplinary action against any crew member because they have joined the union, or because they participate in an industrial dispute,” she said.

Forsa's also said a recent pay proposal in the non-union company fell short of recent airline industry norms and was rejected by cabin crew by a margin of more than two-to-one of those who voted.