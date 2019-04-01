NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sterling surges as MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options this evening

By Eamon Quinn
Monday, April 01, 2019 - 06:56 PM

Sterling surged almost 1% against the euro ahead of another series of votes in the Commons as investors bet that MPs were moving toward endorsing a soft version of Brexit.

The currency traded as high as 85.35 pence, helping boost Irish bank shares which may rally strongly if MPs were to remove the risks of a crash-out or hard Brexit deal.

Shares in Bank of Ireland, which are particularly exposed to UK earnings, rose over 3.5%, while AIB shares rallied by 3%

Sterling was also boosted by survey evidence that the UK manufacturing was expanding but the main centre of focus was on the Brexit options facing MPs.

“With the proposal to remain within the customs union and single market looking a likely candidate, the pound is likely to rise should parliament garner enough support for this softer form of Brexit,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online broker IG.

“There is no doubt that Labour will recognise that a win for custom market 2.0 would likely lead to another election, and thus while such a win should be good for the pound, it would also ramp up uncertainty of the pathway forward,” he said.

And MUFG analysts said:

There is a growing expectation that a (House of) Commons’ majority could coalesce around a softer Brexit that includes a custom’s union but she is facing more threats from cabinet members to resign if she decides to pursue a softer Brexit.

MUFG said that while a no-deal Brexit on April 12 remained a risk for the pound, an emergency EU summit on April 10 could - if MPs cannot agree anything this week - see a long delay to Brexit.

S&P Global Ratings said despite MPs voting last week that there were still risks around the “UK’s orderly departure from the EU”.

“While there does not appear to be adequate support in the UK parliament for leaving the EU without a deal, an alternative option with majority backing is yet to emerge,” it said, noting that “the way forward is uncertain though, not least because the indicative votes are not binding on the government”.

However, S&P said it believed that if there was some sort of consensus that the EU “would grant the UK a longer extension subject to the UK’s participation in the May European parliamentary elections”.

Additional reporting Reuters.

