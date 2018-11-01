Sterling sees temporary surge on Raab comments

By Guy Faulconbridge and Gabriela Baczynska

Sterling surged against the euro and the dollar yesterday before falling back on the back of the publication of comments from the UK’s Brexit secretary suggesting the country’s EU departure deal could be finalised before the end of this month.

Sterling jumped up to 1% against the dollar and jumped to 88.43p versus the euro after the comments, by Dominic Raab that a Brexit deal is now firmly in sight and should be finalised by November 21 were made public.

The comments were contained in a week-old letter, but only published yesterday. The UK and EU have resolved most differences, though the border issue remains, Raab said in the letter, dated October 24 and sent to Hilary Benn, chairman of the British parliament’s Brexit committee.

“I would be happy to give evidence to the committee when a deal is finalised, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable,” Raab said, in response to a request to appear in front of MPs.

“The end is now firmly in sight and, while obstacles remain, it cannot be beyond us to navigate them. We have resolved most of the issues,” he said.

Asked about Raab’s remarks in the letter, a spokesman for UK prime minister Theresa May reiterated that the UK wanted to clinch a Brexit deal as soon as possible.

Raab said four steps remained: a temporary joint UK-EU customs territory; an option to extend the implementation period; that any extension was not indefinite; and continued access for Northern Irish businesses to the rest of the UK.

It’s good news at the margin, but not a solid sign that a deal is close,” Nomura analysts said. It is “just a hint of confidence from Raab that it will be.

The EU’s Brexit negotiators said technical talks were still focusing on the border issue.

They will give another update next week and the bloc will also hold seminars from mid-November to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

However, sources in Brussels were still hopeful a deal can be sealed next month once the UK has passed its budget.

All major European stock- markets were up yesterday.

- Reuters