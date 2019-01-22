Sterling firms up despite May’s ‘Plan B’ vagueness

Sterling firmed up to the day’s highs after British Prime Minister Theresa May promised to be more open with parliament in negotiating the country’s future relationship with the EU.

She did not offer a clear roadmap on how she would address concerns over a commitment to ensure there is no return to a hard border in Ireland. She also refused to rule out leaving the EU without a deal, but the pound edged higher on hopes that Mrs May might be pressured into a compromise on her stance.

Her failure to detail Plan B could be the catalyst to the parliament to taking control of the process,” said John Marley, a senior currency consultant at FX risk management specialist, SmartCurrencyBusiness.

“Ultimately that makes an extension, a deal, or even a second referendum more likely.”

The pound, which initially dipped after Mrs May made her opening comments, rebounded and hit the day’s highs at $1.29. It had been trading around $1.2860 before she spoke. Against the euro, the currency rose 0.2% to a session high of 88.07p.

It had been at 88.340p earlier though analysts said the currency moves were also exaggerated because US markets were shut for a holiday.

READ MORE: Beyond IoT event in Cork fuses Silicon Valley expertise with Irish business and academic leaders

Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London, said speculation would continue that Mrs May would be pushed into a compromise over the Brexit negotiations.

The firmer pound pushed the Ftse 100 index 0.1% lower, while 10-year gilt yields edged two basis points lower to 1.33%.

The pound is trading roughly in the middle of its trading range over the last two years.

- Reuters