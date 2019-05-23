NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Stephen's Green building owner fails to pursue case stopping receiver over €13m debt

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 05:15 PM

The owner of two prestigious Georgian office buildings in Dublin's Stephen's Green faces receivership of the properties after he failed to pursue High Court injunction proceedings blocking efforts to prevent the takeover due to a €13m debt.

Monaghan-born businessman Leo Mohan owns numbers 92 and 93, on the north side of the green, loans for which were refinanced with assistance from his father-in-law Paul Anderson, a founder of the cinema-owning Anderson family and a director of Panoramic Cinemas Ireland.

He claims Mr Anderson breached an agreement by selling outstanding loans on the properties to Panoramic last November. He said he has made efforts to sell the properties and has got two firm offers of €22m and €25m.

In his injunction proceedings against Mr Anderson, against a company which was used in the refinancing called Dunbridge, and against Panoramic, Mr Mohan claimed there was a conspiracy to prevent him from raising other finance to pay off the outstanding loans.

Mr Anderson said the proceedings were misconceived and represented an illegitimate attempt by Mr Mohan to frustrate the contractual rights of Panoramic.

Mr Mohan was in court today when a hearing over whether to continue an injunction preventing the appointment of a receiver over the properties was due to take place.

He left, however, during an adjournment when he was given 10 minutes by Mr Justice Robert Haughton to discuss with his solicitor, Gerald Kean, the judge's refusal to permit an adjournment of the injunction hearing.

The court heard Mr Kean was brought into the case late last night after Mr Mohan's previous solicitors had applied to cease representing him. The previous solicitors had been refused an adjournment application on Tuesday.

Mr Kean asked the judge for a week's adjournment so he could address errors in a last-minute affidavit submitted by Mr Mohan just before the injunction case was due to start. After the judge refused the adjournment, Mr Kean withdrew from the case and said his client was "not physically or mentally in a position to appear before the court - he is not in a good place".

READ MORE

Supreme Court clears way for man to sue Cork hospital over MRSA infection

Rossa Fanning SC, for the Anderson side, asked the judge to discharge the injunction and direct Mr Mohan to deliver a statement of claim in relation to the rest of his case over alleged breach of a contract within the next few weeks.

Mr Justice Haughton adjourned the matter for directions to next month.

The judge also said the effect of the order dismissing the injunction was that the defendants would now be in a position to appoint a receiver.

Mr Mohan, in an affidavit, said he bought the Stephen's Green properties for €9.5m, which he leased to "blue chip" clients, with a 2006 loan from the former Anglo Irish Bank.

He received total funding of €13.9m from Anglo because he also refinanced a number of pre-existing facilities. The rent roll from Stephen's Green was around €250,000 a year which Mr Mohan said provided his main income.

After the economic crash, the loan ended up with IBRC which in 2014 sold it on to Launceston Property Finance.

Mr Mohan approached his father-in-law, Mr Anderson, for advice on funding to refinance the loan as Launcestown had appointed a receiver over the assets.

Mr Anderson instead offered to get the property back into family control from the fund using the Dunbridge company. The total debt at this point was around €21m and under the 2016 refinancing arrangement, Launcestown agreed to a settlement of €13m and discharged the receiver.

By the middle of last year, Mr Mohan said he was working on a number of options to pay off the remaining debt before December 2018.

However, he said, in breach of the agreement he had with Mr Anderson, it was sold to Panoramic in November.

Mr Anderson, in an affidavit, said with the deadline for completion of payment of the refinanced loan approaching, Mr Mohan had already had two and a half years to sort out his affairs and find funding to pay off the outstanding balance.

Under the agreement Dunbridge had with Launceston, Dunbridge was "placed squarely at financial risk" and action had to be taken.

Mr Anderson said Mr Mohan had complained about the conduct of the defendants but he said "any suggestions of unconscionable conduct properly lie at the plaintiff's (Mohan's) own door"

READ MORE

Supreme Court refuses Agriculture Minister's bid for review of €49k award to fishermen

More on this topic

Court hears man accused of breaking Official Secrets Act told gardaí: 'Everyone was reading files'

Jury must acquit woman if boyfriend died after ‘coming towards’ knife in her hand, defence team claims

Woman who fractured elbow on 'White Knuckle Boat Ride' sues cruise company

18-year-old charged after loaded sub-machine gun found wrapped in tea towel in a bin

KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Just 7% of CEOs appointed in last year were women

'A bleak day for traditional retail' - Union says high rents to blame for shops closing

May's loosening grip on power sends sterling plummeting and sinks UK-exposed shares

New house builds ‘to peak at only 25,000’, says country’s largest housebuilder


Lifestyle

Review: LP, at the Olympia

This is why Zandra Rhodes thinks it’s important to support young designers

Empty-nester Lorraine Kelly reveals a stylish makeover of her daughter Rosie’s bedroom

Sandal season is almost here: 5 footwear trends to be seen in this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »