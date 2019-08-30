News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Steepest fall in lending to UK businesses for almost two years

Steepest fall in lending to UK businesses for almost two years
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 11:53 AM

Lending to UK businesses saw the biggest decline in almost two years in July, the Bank of England has reported.

Net lending to UK firms slid by £4.2 billion over the month, driven by a £2 billion net repayment by businesses to banks.

The significant amount of repayment saw the annual growth rate of bank lending to UK businesses fall to 3%, down from 4.4% in June.

These days, high street banks want businesses to jump through all kinds of hoops to secure finance, and so it’s no surprise the number of SMEs turning to alternative sources is on the increase

Analysts have suggested the slump in borrowing could be another sign that firms are resisting investment which would need a loan and are hunkering down until there is greater clarity over Brexit.

The decline was most significant among large businesses, where the growth rate of borrowing fell to 4.2%.

Growth of borrowing by small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) was unchanged at 0.8% for the month.

Michael Biemann, chief executive of Selina Finance, said: “SME borrowing rates remained static at 0.8%, which once again underlines the disconnect between the average UK business and the high street.

“These days, high street banks want businesses to jump through all kinds of hoops to secure finance, and so it’s no surprise the number of SMEs turning to alternative sources is on the increase.”

Meanwhile, the new Bank of England figures also revealed that British lenders approved the greatest number of mortgages for two years in July, appearing to highlight greater stability in the housing market following a Brexit slowdown.

The central bank said lenders approved 67,306 mortgages last month, up from 66,506 in June.

The UK housing market has been downbeat since the EU referendum in 2016 but has shown tentative improvements in recent months.

However, earlier on Friday, the latest Nationwide housing survey revealed that annual house price growth ran below 1% for the ninth month in a row in August as consumer confidence remained low.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Business Minister: Companies should prepare for 'worst possible' Brexit scenario warnsBusiness Minister: Companies should prepare for 'worst possible' Brexit scenario warns

‘Hundreds of thousands’ expected at disruptive protests over prorogation move‘Hundreds of thousands’ expected at disruptive protests over prorogation move

Coveney tells Raab to produce viable alternatives to backstopCoveney tells Raab to produce viable alternatives to backstop

Latest: Boris Johnson could face day in court to explain reasons for suspending ParliamentLatest: Boris Johnson could face day in court to explain reasons for suspending Parliament

Bank of EnglandBrexitLendingTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Community in Cork concerned as Apple subcontractor lays off 300 staffCommunity in Cork concerned as Apple subcontractor lays off 300 staff

Pernod plots expansion as Jameson drives growthPernod plots expansion as Jameson drives growth

Shares in Irish Ferries firm sink 5%Shares in Irish Ferries firm sink 5%

SMEs advised to prepare staff for Brexit layoffsSMEs advised to prepare staff for Brexit layoffs


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »