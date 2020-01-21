Starbucks boss urges coffee drinkers to avoid milk to meet carbon goals

Adding whipped cream to millions of Starbucks drinks emits 50 times as much greenhouse gas as the company’s private jet.

Overall, dairy products are the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions across the coffee giant’s operations and supply chain.

Those are just two findings from Starbucks’ most sweeping environmental assessment, as the company announced ambitious goals.

By 2030, the cafe chain is targeting 50% reductions in carbon emissions, water withdrawal and waste sent to landfills.

The task is immense: Starbucks in 2018 was responsible for emitting 16 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, using 1 billion cubic meters of water and dumping 868 metric kilotons -- more than twice the weight of the Empire State Building -- of coffee cups and other waste.

The audit was conducted with sustainability consultant Quantis and the World Wildlife Fund.

“We know this journey will be challenging, we know we can’t do this alone, and we know this will require others to join us,” chief executive Kevin Johnson said in an interview.

The company, which has more than 31,000 outlets in more than 80 markets, joins a parade of companies announcing green initiatives as the World Economic Forum in Davos gets underway with a redoubled focus on climate change.

The coffee chain’s moves follow investor pressure, with a resolution calling on the company to step up the use of sustainable packaging receiving support from almost half of shareholders at its annual general meeting last year.

Under founder and former CEO Howard Schultz, Starbucks focused on sustainability by purchasing renewable energy, investing in climate-resistant coffee trees and giving discounts to customers who brought their own tumblers.

At an unspecified point beyond 2030, Mr Johnson said, the company aims to become “resource positive” by storing more carbon than it emits, eliminating waste and providing more freshwater than it uses.

Other chains are acting too. McDonald’s has said it aims to cut restaurant and office emissions by 36% from 2015 levels through 2030.

KFC and Taco Bell owner Yum! Brands is seeking a 10% average reduction per store by the end of 2025. The fast-food chains start from a higher base.

Each outlet was responsible for more than four times the level of carbon dioxide emissions as Starbucks stores in 2017.

Mr Johnson said he’ll push consumers to choose milk made from almond, coconuts, soy or oats, whose production is environmentally friendlier than dairy.

