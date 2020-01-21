News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Starbucks boss urges coffee drinkers to avoid milk to meet carbon goals

Starbucks boss urges coffee drinkers to avoid milk to meet carbon goals
By Bloomberg
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 05:00 PM

Adding whipped cream to millions of Starbucks drinks emits 50 times as much greenhouse gas as the company’s private jet.

Overall, dairy products are the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions across the coffee giant’s operations and supply chain.

Those are just two findings from Starbucks’ most sweeping environmental assessment, as the company announced ambitious goals.

By 2030, the cafe chain is targeting 50% reductions in carbon emissions, water withdrawal and waste sent to landfills. 

The task is immense: Starbucks in 2018 was responsible for emitting 16 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, using 1 billion cubic meters of water and dumping 868 metric kilotons -- more than twice the weight of the Empire State Building -- of coffee cups and other waste.

The audit was conducted with sustainability consultant Quantis and the World Wildlife Fund.

“We know this journey will be challenging, we know we can’t do this alone, and we know this will require others to join us,” chief executive Kevin Johnson said in an interview.

The company, which has more than 31,000 outlets in more than 80 markets, joins a parade of companies announcing green initiatives as the World Economic Forum in Davos gets underway with a redoubled focus on climate change. 

The coffee chain’s moves follow investor pressure, with a resolution calling on the company to step up the use of sustainable packaging receiving support from almost half of shareholders at its annual general meeting last year.

Under founder and former CEO Howard Schultz, Starbucks focused on sustainability by purchasing renewable energy, investing in climate-resistant coffee trees and giving discounts to customers who brought their own tumblers. 

At an unspecified point beyond 2030, Mr Johnson said, the company aims to become “resource positive” by storing more carbon than it emits, eliminating waste and providing more freshwater than it uses.

Other chains are acting too. McDonald’s has said it aims to cut restaurant and office emissions by 36% from 2015 levels through 2030.

KFC and Taco Bell owner Yum! Brands is seeking a 10% average reduction per store by the end of 2025. The fast-food chains start from a higher base. 

Each outlet was responsible for more than four times the level of carbon dioxide emissions as Starbucks stores in 2017. 

Mr Johnson said he’ll push consumers to choose milk made from almond, coconuts, soy or oats, whose production is environmentally friendlier than dairy.

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

EasyJet shares rise 4.5% on winter season sales boost

More on this topic

Warmer waters thought to have attracted rare haul of anchovies to Irish watersWarmer waters thought to have attracted rare haul of anchovies to Irish waters

Farmers accused of misrepresenting the science on climate changeFarmers accused of misrepresenting the science on climate change

Jeffrey Frankel: Technology won’t fix climate change. Only a carbon tax willJeffrey Frankel: Technology won’t fix climate change. Only a carbon tax will

British bosses increasingly worried by climate change – surveyBritish bosses increasingly worried by climate change – survey

StarbucksBusinessTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

UK interest rate cut less likely after strong employment figures, say expertsUK interest rate cut less likely after strong employment figures, say experts

Knowing more about where our taxes go would help balance the arguments around future hikesKnowing more about where our taxes go would help balance the arguments around future hikes

EasyJet shares rise 4.5% on winter season sales boostEasyJet shares rise 4.5% on winter season sales boost

Boris Johnson looking to 'protect' UK-based car manufacturers from BrexitBoris Johnson looking to 'protect' UK-based car manufacturers from Brexit


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

'We’re far more comfortable talking to our kids about death than we are about sex'Learner Dad: 'The five-year-old can’t wait for our cat to die'

Ireland’s Ancient East provided a range of attractions which sated the appetites of both young and old.One-size-fits-all holiday package to Ireland's Ancient East

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »