Star Wars and James Bond adventurer to talk at Munster tourism event

Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT) is hosting its 2019 conference in Charleville, Co Cork, on Wednesday and Thursday, November 20 and 21.

The conference will also promote the region’s tourism and leisure activities, with delegates taking in the Ballyhoura Country experience within Munster Vales, via a range of activities in the region — with the choice of an ‘Adventure Option’ or a ‘Leisure Option’ trip.

📣 The 2019 IAAT Conference takes place on Wed 20th and Thu 21st Nov in @CharlevillePark, Co. Cork. This year's event is with the support of Official Event Partner @Corkcoco, and in conjunction with @MunsterVales and @BallyhouraDev ➡️https://t.co/eFymjMiQO5 #IAATConference pic.twitter.com/laWwaMYatI — Ireland's Association for Adventure Tourism (@IAAT_ie) September 10, 2019

Adventure Tourism is estimated to be valued at €1.2bn and is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Irish tourism.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan, said: “Cork County Council is proud to be the Official Event Partner and Main Sponsor of the Conference. North Cork has a strong outdoor activity offering. The Munster Vales is a destination linking counties Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick.”

The adventure option will include mountain biking at the Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Trails, lunch at Longueville House and activities at Ballyhass Lakes. The leisure option will include visits to Lough Gur Heritage Centre and recently re-opened Doneraile Court and Park, with lunch at Cafe Townhouse in Doneraile.

Participants will also attend a networking event and a series of talks. The keynote speech is by adventurer Mike O’Shea, who recently completed crossings of the Southern Ice Cap on Kilimanjaro, North Patagonian Icecap and also walked the complete length of frozen Lake Baikal, the world’s largest lake. He has also worked on Star Wars, Mission Impossible and the new James Bond movie.

