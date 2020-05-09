News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Staff to bring own pen for sign-in under new Return to Work Covid-19 protocols

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 08:12 AM

Staff at businesses that require sign-in will have to bring their own pens each workplace will have to nominate a staff member to ensure Return to Work protocols are being followed.

Temperature checks of workers and deep cleaning will be mandatory for businesses that are re-opening following closure, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report is due to be launched later today by Business Minister, Heather Humphries.

The comprehensive document outlines the measures that companies need to implement to re-open following closure due to Covid-19.

General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), Patricia King, says the plan is very thorough.

She says: "Somebody signing into work, well you can only sign in if you use your own pen.

"Walkways in offices, walkways in workplaces, you now have to have directional signage so that you have one-way walkways.

"That's something I would imagine most workplaces won't currently have but will have to have.

It is understood staff will have to report any symptoms of illness to managers while supports to help people in at-risk groups will have to be brought in.

Ms King says that to "ensure maximum safety in workplaces" workers and employers must collaborate and that when the plan was being designed during the consultation phase this "underpinned" the new measures.

The first of five phases on the road to re-opening the country will begin on May 18.

Temperature testing to be among measures for businesses in Return to Work plan

