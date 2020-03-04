News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Staff at Indeed asked to work from home due to Covid-19 fears

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 12:01 PM

The recruitment company Indeed is asking all its employees around the world to work from home until further notice.

The company, which employs more than 1,000 people in Dublin, says it is trying to minimise the risk to staff and their families.

"We have also made the decision to halt all business travel and to cancel all near-term Indeed-hosted events," a company email to staff stated.

"While we recognize these measures will be inconvenient for some, we will do our best to support you.

"We feel it is the right action to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees while still enabling us to continue to fulfill our mission of helping people get jobs."

It says there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in its international workforce and it is acting out of an "abundance of caution."

The company said it is constantly evaluating the evolving situation and will adjust tactics based on new information.

