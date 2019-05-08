NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
SSE to cut 440 jobs in the UK, says union

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 12:00 PM

Energy giant SSE is planning to cut more than 400 jobs in its retail sector covering smart meter installation in the UK because of a lack of take-up for the devices from consumers, according to a union.

Unite called on the British Government to step up campaigns on the benefits of smart meters in the wake of the company’s plans to axe 444 jobs.

Demand for smart meters to be fitted in households has not reached the levels expected by the company

National officer Peter McIntosh said the announcement was disappointing but not unexpected.

“Unite will oppose any attempts by the company to introduce compulsory redundancies.

“Demand for smart meters to be fitted in households has not reached the levels expected by the company – hence the job losses announced by the SSE retail sector.

“This situation is as a result of yet another failed government policy.

“The smart metering programme should not have been left to the energy companies, as the 2020 deadline looms for every home in Britain to be offered a smart meter.

“It is clear that the government message on smart metering is not cutting through to the public.”

- Press Association

