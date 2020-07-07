News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Sportswear retailer JD Sports scraps shareholder dividend pay out due to Covid uncertainty

Sportswear retailer JD Sports scraps shareholder dividend pay out due to Covid uncertainty
Geoff Percival
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 06:00 PM

Sportswear retailer JD Sports, which operates nearly 30 shops in Ireland, has said it has seen weaker customer footfall since reopening and expects Covid-19 disruptions to have a material impact on its results for its current financial year, which runs to the end of next January.

Despite reporting a 3% rise, to £348.5m (€385m), in pre-tax profits for its last financial year, and a 30% jump in revenue to over £6bn, the company said it will not be paying shareholders an annual dividend due to the ongoing Covid uncertainty. Like-for-like sales at its core UK and Ireland shops rose 10% during the last year. The company also operates in mainland Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

JD Sports said reduced footfall mostly affected its stores within shopping centres, and said it has been “encouraged” by current overall trading patterns.

Premier Inn reports 80% fall in first-quarter

Meanwhile, Premier Inn owner Whitbread has reported an 80% fall in first-quarter like-for-like UK sales, noting improving demand for hotel rooms in tourist spots but subdued demand in London and elsewhere.

“It is still very early days ... to draw any conclusions from our booking trajectory, especially as there has been volatility in hotel performance in other countries that relaxed controls before the UK,” said CEO Alison Brittain.

-additional reporting Reuters

READ MORE

H&M to shut 170 stores this year after virus impact

More on this topic

Primark/Penneys profits to fall €660m due to Covid-19 impactPrimark/Penneys profits to fall €660m due to Covid-19 impact

Primark owner hails ‘encouraging’ early sales after lockdownPrimark owner hails ‘encouraging’ early sales after lockdown

JD Sports buys Go Outdoors back after tumbling into administrationJD Sports buys Go Outdoors back after tumbling into administration

Empty units on Patrick's Street – Crisis or Opportunity?Empty units on Patrick's Street – Crisis or Opportunity?


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Still 413,000 on Covid-19 pandemic unemployment scheme may worry new coalitionStill 413,000 on Covid-19 pandemic unemployment scheme may worry new coalition

Irish banks and housebuilders join in global stock markets rally on Covid-19 'narrative recovery'Irish banks and housebuilders join in global stock markets rally on Covid-19 'narrative recovery'

Irish housebuilding stocks rise on UK construction pick-upIrish housebuilding stocks rise on UK construction pick-up

Britain's 'Big Four' accounting firms ordered to separate audit divisionsBritain's 'Big Four' accounting firms ordered to separate audit divisions


Lifestyle

This week, my wife and I need to get a room, writes Pat FitzpatrickLearner Dad: We have this irrational fear of games consoles, as if buying one automatically makes you a bad parent

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »