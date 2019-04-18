NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Spending rise offers hope for retailers

By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Spending by Irish households has shown signs of picking up, which may be a glimmer of hope for retailers that consumers will increase spending in the coming months.

The Visa survey, with research firm IHS Markit, covers all types of spending, including cash payments. Spending rose at its fastest pace for five months in March, with spending on household goods rising at a significant pace.

Overall spending rose by 2.7% from a year earlier and recovered from a decline in February, after spending in bricks-and-mortar shops rose 2% and online spending climbed 4%.

However, Visa said that the return to growth came only after slight increases in January and February, which meant that growth in the first quarter was the lowest for almost five years.

The Visa survey supports the findings of other surveys and the revenues collected by spending taxes.

The monthly survey by KBC Bank and the Economic and Social Research Institute, published at the start of the month, suggests that consumers were holding back on spending because of fears about the possibility of a hard or crash-out Brexit.

Consumers were putting on hold the buying of pricey items as they “juggled” the Brexit risks against “modest” growth in their personal finances.

Official retail figures showed sales, excluding motor sales, increased in February from January and climbed 5.3% from a year earlier.

And the exchequer, in March, brought in more than it had anticipated from Vat revenues, while new Department of Finance forecasts published this week project the economy will grow strongly this year and in 2020, notwithstanding the Government paring its growth forecasts.

In its survey, Visa said food and beverages and miscellaneous goods and services were the only areas to post declines.

Visa Ireland country manager Philip Konopik said the survey showed a pick-up in spending at the end of a weak quarter. “As the first quarter comes to a close, March saw a return to growth for Irish consumer spending,” he said.

“St Patrick’s Day provided a welcome boost, as the hotels, bars, and restaurants and recreation and culture sectors experienced a rise in household expenditure as the public celebrated the national holiday. There was also a spike in expenditure on household goods, which rose at its fastest rate since November 2015.”

There was “a greater willingness to spend at the end of the first quarter”, which may raise the hopes of retailers amid the economic uncertainty, Visa said.

More in this Section

India’s Jet Airways suspends all operations

Commercial semi-state firms pay out €2.4bn in dividends since 2010

Busy weekend for Cork Airport as figures show 11% rise in passengers

Local Enterprise Offices help create over 18,000 jobs in five years


Lifestyle

A question of taste: Katie Kim

Reflections via Alzheimer’s: Ian Maleney writes essays on rural life and his grandfather’s battle with illness

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Learning Points: What to do when it turns out your child is the bully

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »