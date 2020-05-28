News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Spending in pubs and restaurants could fall by €5bn this year

Spending in pubs and restaurants could fall by €5bn this year
Even in its best-case scenario – taking into account the impact of falling tourism figures – spending is set to fall to €4.7bn. File photo
By Geoff Percival
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 05:31 PM

The amount of money consumers – across the island of Ireland – are likely to spend on out-of-home eating and drinking across restaurants, pubs, cafés and hotels could fall by almost €5bn this year, Bord Bia has forecast.

In a detailed analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on Ireland’s foodservice industry, Bord Bia said in a worst-case scenario out-of-home consumer spend could fall from €8.5bn at the beginning of this year to €3.7bn at the end.

Even in its best-case scenario – taking into account the impact of falling tourism figures – spending is set to fall to €4.7bn.

At worst, spending in pubs could fall by almost 70%, coffee shops could be down 34% and hotel spending could fall 67%, Bord Bia said.

It said social distancing rules will pose a challenge even when outlets begin to reopen and expects the crisis to result in more consolidation among restaurants, an increase in takeaway services and pre-prepared food offerings and smaller menus.

“We understand, from listening to food and drink suppliers servicing this market, that access to timely data and insights is crucial for them as they look to revise their plans and activities for the second half of 2020,” said Bord Bia foodservice specialist Maureen Gahan.

READ MORE

Manager denies wrongdoing after firm alleges confidential information was sent to personal email

More on this topic

Grocery spend amid pandemic stretches ahead of accommodation, transport and entertainment spendGrocery spend amid pandemic stretches ahead of accommodation, transport and entertainment spend

Boris Johnson announces UK lockdown easing amid Cummings rowBoris Johnson announces UK lockdown easing amid Cummings row

Aer Lingus and BA owner IAG 'won't be bailed out like Lufthansa' over Covid-19Aer Lingus and BA owner IAG 'won't be bailed out like Lufthansa' over Covid-19

Donohoe to address wage subsidy scheme error that excludes women returning from unpaid maternityDonohoe to address wage subsidy scheme error that excludes women returning from unpaid maternity


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus