Spearline hosts recruitment day in Waterford

Spearline, which proactively tests phone numbers for audio quality and connectivity globally, is due to host a recruitment afternoon in Waterford from 1pm to 6pm on Tuesday, October 15.

The event will take place in Spearline’s new Waterford office in ArcLabs Research and Innovation Centre, Carriganore, Co Waterford.

The recruitment afternoon is open to anyone who wishes to learn more about sales and enterprise solutions roles and offers them an opportunity to meet the Spearline team on site.

Liam Dunne, Spearline’s chief commercial officer (CCO), said, “We are in an exciting growth phase to accelerate our Fortune 1,000 customer portfolio across the telco carriers, unified communications and enterprise sectors. We are seeking entrepreneurial and commercially astute candidates with excellent technical acumen. The team here in Waterford responds to customer demand internationally and builds contacts globally. Our recruitment afternoon is an opportunity for individuals to speak with our team members in person and to hand deliver their CVs to us.”

Lorraine McCarthy, HR and operations manager at Spearline, added:

“Our team is attracted to Spearline as we are innovative leaders.

This, along with the quality of life and the benefits we offer, such as flexible working, allows us to recruit top talent. The recruitment afternoon is an opportunity for anyone who is interested in working with us to find out more about Spearline and the open roles they may be interested in, now or in the future.

Spearline is headquartered in Skibbereen, Co Cork and has offices in Waterford, Romania and India. The Spearline platform enables enterprises and telecommunications service providers to test connectivity and quality on global telecoms networks, testing automatically at volume.

Spearline has conducted millions of test calls worldwide, resulting in billions of data-points. It operates a 24 hours per day, 365 days per year support service for its international customers.

At the official opening of its new headquarters in Skibbereen, Co Cork, in August, Spearline announced that it would add 75 new jobs by the end of 2020, effectively doubling its workforce.

The new roles will be across the entire business - development, product, support, sales, marketing, customer engagement, operations, HR and finance.