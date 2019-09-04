Sparkling wine sales bubble up to nearly double its share in 12 months

Sales of sparkling wine, including prosecco and champagne, almost doubled here between 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, sparkling wine accounted for 2.7% of all wine sold and in 2018 it accounted for 4.7% of the wine market share.

White wine was the drink of choice for 49% of wine drinkers last year, followed by red wine at 46%.

According to the Irish Wine Market Report from Drinks Ireland, beer is still the most popular alcoholic beverage in Ireland followed by wine.

The report found that in 2018 total wine consumption decreased by 2% compared to the previous year.

For the sixth consecutive year, Chilean wine remains the nation’s favourite, followed by Australian. Our third, fourth and fifth favourites are Spanish, French and the Italian respectively.