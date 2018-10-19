Home»Breaking News»business

Spain’s government proposes taxes on internet giants

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 01:19 PM

Spain’s Socialist government wants to introduce new taxes on big internet companies and on financial transactions as a way of paying for improved pensions and public services.

The country’s finance minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Friday the proposed tax on digital services will be levied on companies with annual revenue of more than 750 million euro worldwide and earnings in Spain above three million euro.

That would include US internet giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Google may also be subject to taxes, if the proposals go through (Yui Mok/PA)

The financial transaction tax foresees a 0.2% tax rate on the purchase of Spanish stocks by financial sector operators.

It covers only stocks issued in Spain by listed companies with market capitalisation of more than one billion euro.

Debt and derivative purchases are exempt.

The planned laws require parliamentary approval.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Spain

Related Articles

California approves tough net neutrality bill

Northside of city will see Siro plan first

Almost one in five kids talk to strangers online daily

UCC-based developer of Ireland’s first webpage logs off

More in this Section

Interest rate hike looms in just 11 months

Markets braced for Italy and Saudi tensions

Food firms look to Europe

Hotel revenue rising across the country, report shows


Breaking Stories

A tempting taste of what is on offer in Dingle

Too much information? Lindsay Woods on 'sharenting'

Graham Norton: ‘If it was hard work I couldn’t do it’

Saying yes to the dress: Behind the scenes at the royal wedding

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »