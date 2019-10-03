Spain’s government moves to assist areas affected by Thomas Cook collapse

The Spanish government says it has planned measures amounting to €300m to deal with the fallout of the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook.

Caretaker tourism minister Reyes Maroto said the scheme will include a €200m credit line for affected businesses, stimulus for job creation and a discount in airfares to the two Spanish archipelagos most affected by the crisis.

Spain’s Cabinet will approve an urgent decree with the measures on October 11, Ms Maroto told reporters on Thursday. The marina in Los Cristianos, Tenerife, Spain (Lauren Hurley/PA)

She said the Canary Islands off Africa’s northwestern coast are expected to lose 400,000 tourists this winter while the Balearic Islands, east of the Iberian Peninsula, will see 300,000 fewer visitors.

The government said 3,400 jobs depending directly on contracts with Thomas Cook are at risk.