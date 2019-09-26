News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
S&P sees eurozone slowdown continuing in 2020

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 04:49 PM

The continued weakness and slowdown in the eurozone economy is expected to lurch into next year, with lowering growth in the manufacturing sector taking a toll.

Credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings has said it expects the eurozone economy to register growth of 1.1% next year, marginally down on its expectations of 1.2% for 2019 growth, "on the back of weaker external demand".

S&P also said it doesn't expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to make any interest rate hikes before 2022.

"Considering there's no rebound in sight in external demand, economic weakness in the eurozone is now set to extend into 2020," S&P said in a report.

"The eurozone domestic economy is slowly starting to feel the effects of the trade-related manufacturing slowdown," said S&P Global Ratings senior economist Marion Amiot.

The main pillar of eurozone growth remains consumption, thanks to tight labour markets and dynamic wage growth, S&P said.

It said the divergence in the services and industry sector has worked as an "asymmetric shock" on the eurozone economy.

Global trade growth is hovering around zero, trade tensions persist, and Chinese GDP growth is likely to slow to below an annual 6%, S&P noted.

"Germany remains the most affected by the collapse of world trade due to its overreliance on exports for growth. Italy is second in line, but a reduction in political uncertainty and sovereign risk premiums should lend some support to business confidence and boost domestic demand in 2020.

"France and Spain stand out as resilient, so far, because the trade slowdown affects them mostly through the slowdown in growth of their large eurozone trade partners," it said.

"Unlike Italy and Germany, they have also kept growth in unit labour costs in check over the past few years. In addition, French consumers are benefiting from supportive fiscal measures."

S&P said aside from ECB monetary policy, low potential growth and an aging population are also weighing on long-term rates in Europe.

"Reflation through fiscal policy would help break this circle and ensure that the ECB doesn't have to do even more quantitative easing and thus push rates further into negative territory to lift growth and inflation," it said.

S&P also expects German bond yields to remain in negative territory until 2022 given the stagnation in the eurozone and the ECB's monetary policy, "which exacerbates the shortage of what investors consider safe assets."

The German economy probably shrank again this quarter, tipping it into recession amid a deepening slump in manufacturing, according to the country's economic think-tank the DIW Institute.

It has forecast a 0.2% fall in output in the three months through September after a decline of 0.1% in the previous quarter. A monthly DIW gauge of activity was unchanged at 89 points in September, pointing to another contraction.

Germany’s Federal Statistics Office is due to publish preliminary data on third-quarter GDP on November 14.

The median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey this month is for the economy to stagnate in the period.

- additional reporting Bloomberg

