News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

S&P: Election may spur more spending on 'floundering' health service

S&P: Election may spur more spending on 'floundering' health service
By Eamon Quinn
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 07:25 PM

The election could lead to more spending on the "floundering" health service but will have no immediate effect on the country's credit rating, S&P Global Ratings has said.  

But S&P expects no sharp change in policies when a new government is formed following the February 8 election, although "pressure could increase over the medium term with respect to, for example, the floundering health care system, house price inflation or rising budgetary reliance upon historically high corporate tax receipts".

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council and other economists have in the past repeatedly warned about the huge overruns in health spending in recent years.

In its bulletin, called "Ireland snap election is unlikely to sway economic policy", S&P said "vigorous" economic growth and robust employment has helped reduce Government debt levels. It also identified risks facing the current buoyant corporate tax revenues from global tax reforms.

But the ratings firm believes a range of policies will change little under the next government. 

"Our base-case assumption is that, regardless of the election outcome, the Irish economic model--combining low tax pressure, openness to immigration and trade, flexible labour and product markets, and a commitment to put Ireland's elevated debt on a downward trajectory--will remain intact," S&P said. 

It comes as business groups unveiled their election wish lists or business manifestos to influence politicians in the election campaign 

Ibec said that for the first time the group's business manifesto is led by issues around quality of life, such as housing, infrastructure and, transport, as employers fight to hire skilled workers.

Responding to global tax reforms threatening the Government's corporate tax receipts and fashioning a policy for the indigenous companies were among the top priorities, Ibec's director of policy and public affairs, Fergal O'Brien said. 

Legislation, including changes to labour contracts and the Government's ban on oil drilling, were not "properly assessed", he said.    

Conor Healy, chief executive at Cork Chamber of Commerce, said opening an office of the National Transport Authority in Cork would help the next government implement investment plans in "sustainable housing, transport, and energy". 

The Small Firms Association said it wants the next government to focus on promoting businesses by helping cut insurance and commercial rates costs, and to help firms access cheaper credit by lowering the elevated level of interest rates Irish banks charge small firms. It also wants better childcare, housing, transport, and broadband, and for clear guidance from government to help firms adapt to a low carbon economy.

Isme said its election shopping list includes ways to lower costs for citizens and businesses and for ways to implement recommendations made by the OECD last year for Irish SMEs. 

Its chief executive Neil McDonnell said "unrealistic expectations" from public-sector unions were hampering investment.

On carbon-cutting plans, Aidan Flynn, general manager at the Freight Transport Association Ireland, said it wants a "detailed focus" for ways 300,000 commercial vehicles, including 80,000 HGVs, can use new  fuels.

More on this topic

''Financial feel good'' remains absent despite consumer uplift''Financial feel good'' remains absent despite consumer uplift

Record car imports impact on salesRecord car imports impact on sales

2020 may be tougher for Irish exporters2020 may be tougher for Irish exporters

Justin Yifu Lin and Yan Wang: Aid for developing countries should mimic the Chinese policyJustin Yifu Lin and Yan Wang: Aid for developing countries should mimic the Chinese policy

PoliticsElectionEconomyTOPIC: Economy

More in this Section

Call for Ireland to follow UK in banning use of credit cards in relation to online gamblingCall for Ireland to follow UK in banning use of credit cards in relation to online gambling

Irish retail search startup is acquired by GoogleIrish retail search startup is acquired by Google

Grafton shares jump as crash-out Brexit threat liftsGrafton shares jump as crash-out Brexit threat lifts

Nissan rubbishes suggestion of Renault splitNissan rubbishes suggestion of Renault split


Lifestyle

Green tea leaves are the green tips of the tea plant, picked and dried, but not subjected to the same withering andoxidation as the leaves in black tea.Michelle Darmody: How to use green tea in baking

When, on the first Monday of the year, Health Minister Simon Harris asked food businesses to say what they thought about putting calories on menus, he might not have expected the extent of the food fight that followed.Calories on menus a hot potato

Using paint to upcycle? Kya deLongchamps makes the case for milk and chalk varieties.Vintage View: Milk and chalk paint can breathe new life into furniture

New Orleans, the Crescent City, nestled into a bend in the Mississippi, is truly wonderful — you might want to add it to your US bucket list.Darina Allen: Why New Orleans should be on your food bucket list

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »