South Korea criticises Japan for removing it from preferential trade ‘whitelist’

By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 06:23 AM

South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has slammed Tokyo’s “unilateral and arbitrary” decision to remove her country from a “whitelist” of countries with preferential trade status.

However her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono says the move was legitimate.

The two ministers traded barbs on Friday at an annual meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok.

Ms Kang said South Korea is “gravely concerned” by Japan’s decision, saying it challenges the region’s goal of expanding a free flow of trade and commerce.

South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed regret over Japan trade move (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
Japan’s Cabinet on Friday decided to change South Korea’s status from August 28.

But Mr Kono said maintaining effective export control over sensitive goods and technology from a security perspective was Japan’s right and that it complied with free trade rules.

He also said South Korea would still enjoy preferred status on par with ASEAN nations.

Earlier, Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said the move would not affect bilateral relations.

A spokeswoman has said Korean President Moon Jae-in will address the issue ahead of a Cabinet meeting later on Friday, with the country’s finance minister also to announce Seoul’s response.

- Press Association

