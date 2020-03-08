News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

South East tech firms are highlighting the region's quality of life over the capital in a bid to entice workers

South East tech firms are highlighting the region's quality of life over the capital in a bid to entice workers
Elaine Fennelly, CEO of Crystal Valley Tech, said it is highlighting the region’s affordability to potential employees. File picture.
By Alan Healy
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 10:43 PM

Technology companies in Ireland’s South-East have launched a major recruitment drive, hoping to fill almost 700 roles across 40 firms.

Crystal Valley Tech, the representative body for 122 companies across Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wexford, and Waterford, said the average salary on offer is €65,000.

Elaine Fennelly, CEO of Crystal Valley Tech, said it is highlighting the region’s affordability to potential employees, compared to the high cost of living in Dublin.

“Filling jobs is a universal difficulty in the tech sector, and the South East is no different, although we believe we have a lot to offer professionals,” she said.

The cost of renting a house in Waterford is, on average, €1,100 less expensive per month than in Dublin, according to the 2019 Q4 Daft.ie report, while the average asking price for a three-bed semi is €180,000.

Crystal Valley Tech is hosting a jobs fair called Back for the Future 2020, which will take place in Waterford’s Tower Hotel on March 15, to showcase jobs in pharmaceuticals, technology, and financial services.

The event will also showcase property and schools in the area, in a bid to entice potential workers.

READ MORE

The Dublin startup taking a bite of the growing dog toy and treat market

“We have a very vibrant and proactive collection of tech firms including Taxback, VMWare, TQS Integration, Unum, and Glanbia,” said Ms Fennelly.

The CEO of Lismore-based TQS Integration, Ger Finnin, said staff have a better lifestyle as the average commute is short and people are not stuck in traffic.

“The quality of people here is superb, and we find it easy to get good people from a skillset point of view,” he said.

READ MORE

John Whelan: Coronavirus is an ill wind that blows no good for global economy

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) president Willie Donnelly added that the college, along with IT Carlow, has played an important role in transforming the South East.

“This is particularly evident in the areas of ICT, advanced manufacturing, and biopharma, with the presence of global leaders such as Sanofi, Bausch and Lomb, Sunlife, and Redhat/IBM,” said Mr Donnelly.

“Companies in the region provide career opportunities from new graduates up to senior executive level.”

READ MORE

Search for coronavirus drug faces long odds

More on this topic

Which? warns older Android software users are at risk from hackersWhich? warns older Android software users are at risk from hackers

Technow: Smart device brings access to all areas for elderly usersTechnow: Smart device brings access to all areas for elderly users

Hackers using hidden apps to access smartphones, cybersecurity experts warnHackers using hidden apps to access smartphones, cybersecurity experts warn

British patient given heart implant that can communicate with doctors on smartphoneBritish patient given heart implant that can communicate with doctors on smartphone

TOPIC: Tech

More in this Section

Brexit perfect opportunity to ban supertrawlers from UK waters, say campaignersBrexit perfect opportunity to ban supertrawlers from UK waters, say campaigners

Oral hearing into Irish Cement plans to burn waste at Limerick baseOral hearing into Irish Cement plans to burn waste at Limerick base

Brainwave: UCC project to monitor the brain activity of newborns wins Entrepreneurship AwardBrainwave: UCC project to monitor the brain activity of newborns wins Entrepreneurship Award

Shares end week 'in sea of red' amid Covid-19 recession fearShares end week 'in sea of red' amid Covid-19 recession fear


Lifestyle

It’s how every rustic escape should begin; sun rays teasing through your bedroom shutter lats and the sound of rapturous cockcrow. Why the Camino is good for the soul

Katrina Carroll is known for her Thrift on the Fifth charity-shop crawls, as she goes in search of second hand treasures. Paula Burns tags along to see how it all worksHow to find second-hand treasures on a charity shop crawl

Watch this space for news of future Ballymaloe “sweet trolley” pop-ups.Darina Allen: Ballymaloe desserts that wowed New Yorkers

Ahead of International Women's Day, and as we settle into a new decade, our columnists reflect on life as a woman in Ireland as we settle into a new decade.Our columnists reflect on life as a woman in Ireland on International Women's day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »