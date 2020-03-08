South East tech firms are highlighting the region's quality of life over the capital in a bid to entice workers

Technology companies in Ireland’s South-East have launched a major recruitment drive, hoping to fill almost 700 roles across 40 firms.

Crystal Valley Tech, the representative body for 122 companies across Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wexford, and Waterford, said the average salary on offer is €65,000.

Elaine Fennelly, CEO of Crystal Valley Tech, said it is highlighting the region’s affordability to potential employees, compared to the high cost of living in Dublin.

“Filling jobs is a universal difficulty in the tech sector, and the South East is no different, although we believe we have a lot to offer professionals,” she said.

The cost of renting a house in Waterford is, on average, €1,100 less expensive per month than in Dublin, according to the 2019 Q4 Daft.ie report, while the average asking price for a three-bed semi is €180,000.

Crystal Valley Tech is hosting a jobs fair called Back for the Future 2020, which will take place in Waterford’s Tower Hotel on March 15, to showcase jobs in pharmaceuticals, technology, and financial services.

The event will also showcase property and schools in the area, in a bid to entice potential workers.

“We have a very vibrant and proactive collection of tech firms including Taxback, VMWare, TQS Integration, Unum, and Glanbia,” said Ms Fennelly.

The CEO of Lismore-based TQS Integration, Ger Finnin, said staff have a better lifestyle as the average commute is short and people are not stuck in traffic.

“The quality of people here is superb, and we find it easy to get good people from a skillset point of view,” he said.

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) president Willie Donnelly added that the college, along with IT Carlow, has played an important role in transforming the South East.

“This is particularly evident in the areas of ICT, advanced manufacturing, and biopharma, with the presence of global leaders such as Sanofi, Bausch and Lomb, Sunlife, and Redhat/IBM,” said Mr Donnelly.

“Companies in the region provide career opportunities from new graduates up to senior executive level.”