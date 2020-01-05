Some uncertainty around housing market in Dublin for 2020 suggests new report

A new report has suggested some uncertainty around the property market in Dublin.

Today's Sunday Times Dublin Property Price Guide shows property prices in the city are expected to rise by 1.6% in 2020.

However, that's the least optimistic estate agents have been about house values since the recession.

Sunday Times Property Price Guide Editor, Linda Daly said they're more pessimistic about the coming year.

"This comes on the back of a mixed year for property prices.

"They are unsure about what is going to happen about Brexit .. which stalled the market in some ways."