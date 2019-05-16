Software company to create 125 jobs in Cork

Irish internal communications software company Poppulo plans to create 125 jobs as part of an international expansion that will almost double its workforce within three years.

The jobs in the Cork-based company, which specialises in creating software to help companies manage employee communications, will be mainly hi-tech engineering and research and development roles, but there will also be sales and marketing positions.

Founded by Irish tech entrepreneur Andrew O'Shaughnessy, Poppulo employs 200 people - 163 in Cork and 37 in Boston.

As well as today's jobs announcement, Poppulo said a parallel expansion of its operations in the US will bring its total workforce to over 400 within three years.

The expansion is supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, through Enterprise Ireland.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys attended the jobs announcement and described Poppulo as a "shining example" of a company that is creating quality and sustainable jobs for the future.

Poppulo's software is used for staff communications by some of the world's largest employers in more than 100 countries.

Its clients include Unilever, Bank of America, Nestlé, Johnson Controls, Rolls-Royce - and almost half the world's top pharma companies.

Earlier this year, the company secured a €30m investment from a US private equity fund which is helping to accelerate the company's growth.