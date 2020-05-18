Society of the Irish Motor Industry: Business conditions still challenging for reopened car dealerships

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says the second half of the year will remain challenging for car dealerships which have reopened to customers today.

New car sales dropped by 90% in April, with just over 1,300 vehicles sold here last month.

Any new car sold from today will undergo a full sanitisation process before being driven out of the showroom.

Brian Cooke, Director General of SIMI, hopes business will begin to pick up from today, but admits it will be challenging.

He says: "It's still going to be a difficult balance to the year but some business is obviously better than no business.

"We now have the July registration plate not too far away and while initially dealers would be focusing on used cars and on servicing,

"It gives them a run in time for the second registration plate of the year. So activity won't be as strong as last year."

Covid-19 had an early impact on car sales and registrations this year.

According to the CSO 4,000 fewer cars were licensed in March 2020 compared to March 2019.