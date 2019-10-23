News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Snapchat reveals rise in user numbers and revenue as losses shrink

Snapchat reveals rise in user numbers and revenue as losses shrink
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 10:23 AM

Snapchat has added another seven million daily active users in the last three months, while losses narrowed, the photo sharing app has revealed in its latest results.

The platform's parent company Snap said it attracted 210 million daily active users in its latest quarter, up 13% year-over-year.

More snapchatters using the Discover tab and an increase in the number of Lenses created by people helped drive the the firm's results.

Revenue for Snap reached 446.2 million dollars (€400.5 million) in the three months to the end of September, an increase on the 388 million dollars (€348 million) from the previous quarter.

The company continued to operate at a net loss but edged a step closer to profitability, with losses shrinking to 227.3 million dollars (€204 million) this period, compared to 255.2 million dollars (€229 million) the three months before.

Snapchat has recently added a number of new features as it takes on the likes of Instagram, including a 3D camera mode and a third generation of its camera-enabled Spectacles.

Chief executive Evan Spiegel said: "We delivered strong results this quarter, and we are pleased that the investments we have made are continuing to drive the growth of our community and our business.

"We are a high growth business, with strong operating leverage, a clear path to profitability, a distinct vision for the future, and the ability to invest over the long term.

"We are excited about executing on the many opportunities in front of us."

READ MORE

Metro Bank chairman steps down but insists ‘the best is yet to come’

More on this topic

Two thirds of social media users worried about who can see their posts and photosTwo thirds of social media users worried about who can see their posts and photos

Why are we all so afraid to be without our phones?Why are we all so afraid to be without our phones?

Legislators need to define 'harmful communication', Justice Committee toldLegislators need to define 'harmful communication', Justice Committee told

Cyber-psychologist: Government breaching children's rights as tech companies allowed to 'monetise harm'Cyber-psychologist: Government breaching children's rights as tech companies allowed to 'monetise harm'

TOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

Metro Bank chairman steps down but insists ‘the best is yet to come’Metro Bank chairman steps down but insists ‘the best is yet to come’

Malone’s €5.7bn sale is blockedMalone’s €5.7bn sale is blocked

Reckitts, maker of Dettol, Harpic cuts its profits outlook againReckitts, maker of Dettol, Harpic cuts its profits outlook again

Just Eat in bidding war with rival €5.7bn Dutch offerJust Eat in bidding war with rival €5.7bn Dutch offer


Lifestyle

Steak night just got zingy.How to make Antoni Porowski’s hanger steak with charred limes, fresh chillies and herbs

Seasonal affective disorder is a lot more complex than just mourning the end of summer and being a bit glum. Liz Connor finds out more.Could your winter blues be something more serious? What to do if you’re worried about SAD

Ideal for a quick mid-week meal, eaten in front of Netflix, of course.How to make Antoni Porowski’s cauliflower steaks with turmeric and crunchy almonds

Lacemakers in Limerick want to preserve their unique craft for future generations and hope to gain UNESCO heritage status, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: Lace-making a labour of love rather than laborious industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »