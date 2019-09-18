Smyths Toys to expand further as UK revenues hit record levels

Sales of Lego and superhero toys last year helped family-owned Irish toy-seller, Smyths to record revenues of over €656m in its expanding UK operation.

New figures show that the Galway-headquartered business enjoyed strong growth in 2018 in the UK as sales surged by 22% from £475.7m to a record £581.57m (€656.1m).

Pre-tax profits at Smyths Toys UK Ltd increased by 22% from £11.88m to £14.5m. Smyths is planning to expand its UK store network on the back of the strong performance

The company only entered the UK market in 2007 and its business has grown exponentially there since then and it last year opened a further six outlets.

Smyths currently operates 100 stores in England, Scotland and Wales and on the UK performance in 2018 the directors said they “are very pleased with the increase in profit particularly given the current economic climate and the competitive market place”.

They said that sales “were driven by growth in both existing UK stores and also the six new stores opened during the year”.

The six new stores followed the opening of 12 new stores in 2017.

On the group’s future developments, management said that “further expansion will occur in the UK market in the coming years through the opening of new stores”.

The company said that Brexit could potentially impact adversely on its group supply chains due to changes in tariffs and customs arrangements.

Management is considering the specific risks around a hard Brexit and will establish a set of contingency actions to address this should the need arise.

Underlining its expansion in the UK, the company last year spent £14m on the purchase of property and this followed a spend of £20.6m under the same heading in 2017.

Smyths is Ireland’s largest toy retailer and the extent of its profits and revenues here are not available as the firm has unlimited status in Ireland.

The business also operates in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Numbers employed in the UK division grew from 2,195 to 2,451 last year, with staff costs increasing from £33.47m to £39.22m.