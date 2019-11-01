News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

SME plan needed fast,groups urge Government

SME plan needed fast,groups urge Government
By Geoff Percival
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Small business representatives have welcomed the Government setting out a national growth strategy for SMEs, but have urged swift implementation.

“This is the launch of a roadmap; nothing has been implemented,” said Small Firms Association director Sven Spollen-Behrens.

The Government will base its strategy on recommendations from an OECD review it commissioned last year.

The OECD found that Irish SMEs are less innovative and productive than international counterparts. It has urged improvements around internationalisation, collaboration, digitalisation, upskilling, and access to finance.

“This is a welcome report, but entrepreneurs and SMEs want and need to see action soon. The ESRI has identified a yearly investment gap of €1bn in the Irish SME sector,” said Aebhric McGibney of Dublin Chamber.

READ MORE

Aer Lingus to curtail short-haul expansion

More on this topic

Euro Executive soaring on crest of Ireland’s buoyant jobs marketEuro Executive soaring on crest of Ireland’s buoyant jobs market

Slieve Russell boosts profit to €2.9mSlieve Russell boosts profit to €2.9m

Former Kingspan target tumbles on profit warningFormer Kingspan target tumbles on profit warning

Revenues at HMS Host food firm rise to €15.4mRevenues at HMS Host food firm rise to €15.4m

SMEIrish BusinessesTOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Leading executives join Fáilte Ireland boardLeading executives join Fáilte Ireland board

O’Brien takes on key role with IFTAO’Brien takes on key role with IFTA

Children will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable financeChildren will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable finance

Cork gym reopens under new ownership following €3.5m investmentCork gym reopens under new ownership following €3.5m investment


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: She’ll struggle to find an old woman in Bishopstown who doesn’t like daytime drinking

My husband prepares the kids’ lunchboxes; it’s one of my favourite things about him.Secret Diary of a Teacher: Preparing the kids' lunches

Fiann Ó Nualláin takes a look at how rosehips can benefit our healthShooting from the hip: How rosehips can benefit our health

Yet another new opening in Dublin — this time in the space that was once occupied by the short- lived Del Fino restaurant.Restaurant review: Port House Cava, Camden Street, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »