SME plan needed fast,groups urge Government

Small business representatives have welcomed the Government setting out a national growth strategy for SMEs, but have urged swift implementation.

“This is the launch of a roadmap; nothing has been implemented,” said Small Firms Association director Sven Spollen-Behrens.

The Government will base its strategy on recommendations from an OECD review it commissioned last year.

The OECD found that Irish SMEs are less innovative and productive than international counterparts. It has urged improvements around internationalisation, collaboration, digitalisation, upskilling, and access to finance.

“This is a welcome report, but entrepreneurs and SMEs want and need to see action soon. The ESRI has identified a yearly investment gap of €1bn in the Irish SME sector,” said Aebhric McGibney of Dublin Chamber.