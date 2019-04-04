NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Smart-C off to flying start

By Joe Dermody
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Newly launched Smart-C is gaining traction with its software solution to manage and maintain compliance on all electrical and fire systems.

Caroline Sugrue, founder of Smart-C, brings 15 years’ experience in electrical contracting to the new Cork-based business. Smart-C’s software solution replaces the paper-based systems used by many firms, which offer no transparent electronic system for reporting and auditing.

“The risk of not being complaint is very damaging to the reputation of a business,” said Caroline Sugrue. “The biggest challenge I see in growing the business is the lack of awareness among employers and boards of directors on their duty of care when it comes to electrical compliance.

“They are all familiar with regulation, for example, the central bank if they work in the financial services or HIQA if they work in health services, but they fail to recognise the regulations when it comes to electrical compliance.”

Caroline says Smart-C will revolutionise the electrical and fire industry, by creating awareness with robust checks in place to strengthen the overall process.

Smart-C has attracted a lot of attention, notably blue chip clients. The target market is national and international.

The company has also received the support of the Local Enterprise Office in Kerry.

She also cites a report entitled ‘The Cost of Compliance 2018’, hosted by Thomson Reuters, in which 94% of the 800 firms surveyed expect their compliance team budget to remain the same or grow in the coming year.

READ MORE

USA summer externship on offer for I Wish STEM programme

More on this topic

Wolves complete permanent deal for Raul Jimenez

WhatsApp finally lets you stop people from adding you pointless groups and here's how

Wanted: Silage tractor drivers

Son calls himself the ‘happiest guy in the world’ after making Tottenham history

KEYWORDS

Smart-C

More in this Section

Ten Flybe flights cancelled at Belfast City Airport as airline blames pilot shortage

Seat Ireland sees sales increase by 7% in 2019

Apple eyes India again

Asda gains grocery share


Lifestyle

Too old for BreastCheck: Are we neglecting older women?

From Lahore to Castlebar: The International Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

Learning Points: What do you do if your child is being bullied?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »