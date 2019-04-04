Smart-C off to flying start

Newly launched Smart-C is gaining traction with its software solution to manage and maintain compliance on all electrical and fire systems.

Caroline Sugrue, founder of Smart-C, brings 15 years’ experience in electrical contracting to the new Cork-based business. Smart-C’s software solution replaces the paper-based systems used by many firms, which offer no transparent electronic system for reporting and auditing.

“The risk of not being complaint is very damaging to the reputation of a business,” said Caroline Sugrue. “The biggest challenge I see in growing the business is the lack of awareness among employers and boards of directors on their duty of care when it comes to electrical compliance.

“They are all familiar with regulation, for example, the central bank if they work in the financial services or HIQA if they work in health services, but they fail to recognise the regulations when it comes to electrical compliance.”

Caroline says Smart-C will revolutionise the electrical and fire industry, by creating awareness with robust checks in place to strengthen the overall process.

Smart-C has attracted a lot of attention, notably blue chip clients. The target market is national and international.

The company has also received the support of the Local Enterprise Office in Kerry.

She also cites a report entitled ‘The Cost of Compliance 2018’, hosted by Thomson Reuters, in which 94% of the 800 firms surveyed expect their compliance team budget to remain the same or grow in the coming year.