Slieve Russell boosts profit to €2.9m

The Slieve Russell Hotel, formerly owned by Seán Quinn, boosted its pre-tax profits to €2.9m last year.

New accounts show that revenues at the Slieve Russell Hotel Property Ltd fell slightly to €14.6m.

According to the directors, “the hotel traded very well in 2018 with the corporate and meeting business outperforming budgets and contributing strongly to 2018 profits”.

With the collapse of the Quinn empire, a share receiver was appointed to the defunct Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, and to the Slieve Russell, located in Cavan. The directors disclose that following a revaluation, the value of its assets rose by €3m to €20m.

The company posted an operating profit of €3.5m and interest charges of €660,000.

On the future developments of the hotel firm, the directors in the accounts said they expect the company to perform at a similar operating profit.

Staff numbers last year fell from 233 to 222, and staff costs also declined slightly.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €616,000.

Key management personnel were paid €647,000, with total pay for directors recorded as €30,000.

At the end of December, the company had net liabilities of €47m, a result of the high level of debt owed to IBRC in liquidation.

The hotel company owed €71m to IBRC at the end of last December.

The company’s cash pile increased from €4.9m to €5.6m.