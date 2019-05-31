Sky is the limit for Navy Blue sports stars

The advent of summer dictates the exact opposite of lazy, hazy days for Niall Woods as he gears up for the upcoming Rugby World Cup and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Managing the careers of some of the highest profile and most promising sports men and women, Navy Blue Sports has become the biggest rugby agency in Ireland and a leading player in the sports media agency side of the business.

“World Cup year means a busier time for our rugby clients, both on the pitch and off it, so that means a busier time for us also as more brands look for opportunities to either maximise their rugby sponsorships around the RWC or new brands try to enter the market to see can they get some traction around the tournament.”

As a sports management agency, Navy Blue Sports’ focus is not alone on negotiating the best contracts for its clients, but also seeking out and maximising commercial opportunities as they arise.

“Personal appearances by our clients, including product launches or speaking events is an important revenue strand for the agency. Endorsement deals and brand promotions are top of our list when factoring in our plans around key sporting events like the Rugby World Cup and the Olympics next summer in Tokyo.”

Founded in 2011, the company has benefited from its founder’s varied sporting experience as a former international rugby player, an administrator and media pundit. Niall played rugby for Dublin University, Blackrock College, Leinster, London Irish, Harlequins, the Barbarians and Ireland.

Having sustained a very serious knee injury that forced an early retirement in August 2001, he went on to work with the Rugby Players’ Association in the UK, and subsequently became instrumental in the establishment of the Irish Rugby Union Players’ Association in 2003.

“Credibility and reputation are two areas that are key to the ongoing success of Navy Blue Sports and something clients definitely look for in an agency,” he explains. “I pride myself on having built on my experience gained in my former careers which has led to Navy Blue Sports becoming one of the largest rugby agencies in Ireland and a leading player in the sports media and Women in Sport agency side of the business. What sets me apart in the market is a unique understanding of what it takes to be a professional athlete.

I was a player, I then represented players collectively and now I manage players. No other agency has that combined skill set and I knew my experience perfectly positioned me to represent sports talent individually, so founding Navy Blue Sports was a natural progression.

Navy Blue has long been an advocate for women’s sports and supporting female athletes, and has been representing top women competitors across numerous disciplines for many years.

“For too long women in sport have been under-represented and mis-represented,” he says. “The disparities between male and female athletes became particularly evident to me about five years ago when it came to exposure and commerciality, and I felt we could play a role in helping these athletes understand their value in the market. It is an ever-expanding area of our business but I am very happy with how we are progressing. Former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan heads up this side of the business and, similar to my own previous career, the fact she has been there and done it is a huge factor in attracting the top talent to the business.”

Other women clients include modern pentathlete Natalya Cole, camogie star Mags Darcy and rugby referee Joy Neville. Given the ever increasing popularity of women’s sports across the GAA, soccer, hockey and rugby codes, Niall sees the graph continuing in an upward arc into the future.

“In recent years the numbers engaged in women’s sport has grown and the variety of sports available for women to engage in has also grown. If it continues on this upward trajectory, which I think it will, everything around it will grow and present more opportunities. An evolving area is TV rights and it will be interesting to see where this goes, as it is a game changer with regards to sponsors etc that will engage but also can open up the world of professionalism, which in turn leads to contracts.”

He notes a societal shift, aided by initiatives like the 20X20 campaign, and additionally with a greater awareness of companies and brands grasping the importance of providing equal opportunities for every member of society.

Sport, regardless of gender, can grip a nation — such as Katie Taylor in 2012, Irish Women’s Rugby 2013, Irish Women’s Hockey 2018, and every year Ladies Gaelic Football.

"Often you can get different stories and this can engage different brands and supporters of women’s sport,” he adds.

Added to its active sporting client list, Navy Blue Sports also encompasses former rugby greats like English captain Martin Johnson, Italy coach Conor O’Shea, jockey Richard Dunwoody, television personalities Craig Doyle, Darragh Moloney and Richie Sadlier, as well as double para-olympian gold medallist Mark Rohan.

“It’s brilliant to have the diversity of clients that we have, as it keeps things fresh and challenging. As a sports agent, I am very accustomed to managing a number of different projects, tasks and clients all at once. While I acknowledge that each individual client needs my attention, I have worked hard to build a team of experts around me that know my business inside out, have a strong network of contacts in key areas, have our clients’ best interests at heart and, most importantly, have built strong relationships with our clients.

"We have also grown our communications and events strands of the business, meaning the day-to-day management of commercial contracts and event requirements are handled by a close-knit team of dedicated professionals.”

With corporate spend having seen a big uplift in recent years, maximising clients off-field and media careers through commercial associations remains a fundamental aspect of agency life. Given the success of the company so far, Navy Blue Sports continues to look to more distant horizons. “We are already well established here in Ireland and in the UK, plus we have partners in France, Italy, Japan and South Africa. I am going to South Africa shortly to try to finalise a more formal partnership there, and we are also close to appointing a consultant in New Zealand.”