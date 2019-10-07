Six new Michelin Star restaurants in Ireland

Six Irish restaurants have become new recipients of the Michelin Star.

Two new Two Michelin Star and four new One Michelin Star restaurants have been awarded the honour.

They are among an elite list of 21 Irish hotspots to have been awarded stars in the 2020 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland that was published today.

The two new Two Michelin Star recipients are Aimsir in Celbridge and The Greenhouse in Dublin.

The three new One Michelin Star restaurants are The Oak Room at Adare Manor in Co Limerick; Bastion in Kinsale and Variety Jones in Dublin.

In the North, Belfast restaurant The Muddlers Club has also been awarded a new one Michelin Star.

The Greenhouse, Dublin

A number of other eateries have held onto their Michelin Stars including the Two-Star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud and the One-Star Chapter One and L’Ecrivain in Dublin and Liath in Blackrock village.

Other one-star restaurants are Aniar and Loam (Galway City); Campagne and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel (Kilkenny); Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna (Clare); House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore (Waterford); Ichigo Ichie (Cork City Centre) and two West Cork restaurants – Mews in Baltimore and Chestnut in nearby Ballydehob.

Two other Belfast restaurants - Eipic and Ox – have also retained their Michelin Star status.

In more good news for Irish restaurants, Loam in Galway was honoured with the Michelin Sustainability Award 2020 while Adare Manor in County Limerick won the Michelin Sommelier Award 2020.

Ichigo Ichie

"This is an amazing year for the Republic of Ireland, with five new Michelin Stars being awarded – two of them at Two Star level," said Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland,

"This brings the total number of Starred restaurants in Ireland up to 18 and is just reward for the determination of young chefs who are keen to make their mark on the Irish dining scene."