SIPTU members in Virgin Media Ireland to ballot for industrial action

SIPTU members employed by Virgin Media Ireland will ballot for industrial action, up to and including strike action, the union has announced this evening.

The dispute centres on an attempt to impose compulsory redundancies and the failure to implement a Labour Court recommendation by the company.

SIPTU Organiser, Rachel Keane, said that well attended meetings in Limerick, Dublin and Cork had unanimously decided to conduct a ballot for industrial action, up to and including strike action.

“Our member’s decision followed the company’s failure to engage with SIPTU representatives prior to its announcement that it intends to to make up to 65 workers redundant, failure to implement a Labour Court recommendation concerning pay and numerous breaches of a collective agreement which was agreed in 2008.”

She added: “Our members are also completely shocked at the company’s unacceptable behaviour in disrespecting their right to be represented collectively by their union. They have been through ‘transformation programmes’ with the company as recently as 2015 but now Virgin Media Ireland, owned by UK Liberty Global, is choosing to ignore normal industrial relations procedures in Ireland.”

SIPTU Organiser, Martin Mannion, went on: “SIPTU wrote to the company last month seeking an immediate meeting to discuss the proposed collective redundancy and it has an obligation under Irish legalisation to consult with unions in such situations. To date, we have not received a reply to this letter.

“SIPTU is aware that the company has already targeted individual members and will oppose any compulsory redundancies. We need to ensure that any redundancies will be voluntary and that our members will receive the redundancy package agreed by the unions and management in 2015.”

SIPTU represents more than 200 members across all grades of staff in Virgin Media Ireland locations in Limerick, Clonmel, Cork and Dublin. The dispute involves call centre, technical, administration and sales staff.

Virgin Media Ireland have been contacted for comment.