Siptu call for INM meeting following closure of printing plant

Independent News and Media is closing its printing plant in west Dublin, according to trade union Siptu.

The union says all 80 staff in the Citywest facility will be affected.

Belgian newspaper publisher Mediahuis bought the group back in April.

The company publishes the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and a host of regional titles.

Siptu said they are "seeking an urgent meeting" with INM management, following staff being told of the closure.

"The closure of this plant is a massive blow to the workers and the wider print industry in Ireland," said Martin Mannion, a Siptu organiser.

"It is deeply disappointing that a profitable company has made such a decision which affects the entire workforce of nearly 80 people."

He said a priority for the union in talks will be "attempting to ensure that a compulsory redundancy situation is avoided."

Mr Mannion said: "This will include discussing the potential for the continued operation of the facility and the possibility of agreeing a redundancy package that will help protect the financial future of the affected workers."

We have reached out to INM for comment.