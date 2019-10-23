News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Siptu call for INM meeting following closure of printing plant

Siptu call for INM meeting following closure of printing plant
File image
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 05:46 PM

Independent News and Media is closing its printing plant in west Dublin, according to trade union Siptu.

The union says all 80 staff in the Citywest facility will be affected.

Belgian newspaper publisher Mediahuis bought the group back in April.

The company publishes the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and a host of regional titles.

Siptu said they are "seeking an urgent meeting" with INM management, following staff being told of the closure.

"The closure of this plant is a massive blow to the workers and the wider print industry in Ireland," said Martin Mannion, a Siptu organiser.

"It is deeply disappointing that a profitable company has made such a decision which affects the entire workforce of nearly 80 people."

He said a priority for the union in talks will be "attempting to ensure that a compulsory redundancy situation is avoided."

Mr Mannion said: "This will include discussing the potential for the continued operation of the facility and the possibility of agreeing a redundancy package that will help protect the financial future of the affected workers."

We have reached out to INM for comment.

READ MORE

Humphreys confident employment will be found for people affected by Munster job losses

TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Snapchat reveals rise in user numbers and revenue as losses shrinkSnapchat reveals rise in user numbers and revenue as losses shrink

Metro Bank chairman steps down but insists ‘the best is yet to come’Metro Bank chairman steps down but insists ‘the best is yet to come’

Malone’s €5.7bn sale is blockedMalone’s €5.7bn sale is blocked

Reckitts, maker of Dettol, Harpic cuts its profits outlook againReckitts, maker of Dettol, Harpic cuts its profits outlook again


Lifestyle

A long-time fad dieter, Katy Harrington tried unsuccessfully to embrace body positivity, so she’s trying something new (and neutral)Plusses of positivity: Forget body positivity - it's time to go neutral

Discovering the joys of the Monaghan and Armagh landscapes while venturing north, comes highly-recommended by Noel BakerTrekking north to Monaghan and Armagh is good for the soul

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex file: Where have my orgasms gone?

Producers of the new landmark Attenborough series tell Sarah Marshall about some of the fantastic animal encounters they filmed.Visit the wildlife locations featured in the BBC’s Seven Worlds, One Planet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »