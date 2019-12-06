Sinn Féin calls for paid leave for victims of domestic violence

Sinn Féin is calling for the introduction of a statutory entitlement of up to ten days paid leave for victims of domestic violence.

The party is appealing for cross party support for its new bill that it says will help victims turn their lives around.

Recently, Vodafone recently introduced domestic violence leave for its staff globally.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald says there is a growing recognition that domestic violence is also a workplace issue.

"Domestic violence can have a devastating impact on somebody's life at home but also their life at work," said Ms McDonald.

"It affects their productivity, it has a huge effect in terms of absenteeism and sick leave.

"Employers and workplaces need to have a level of awareness of domestic violence and where somebody is a victim, we have to ensure that they have the space that they need to go and to access the support and services that they require."

She said that the measure has already been introduced in some companies.

"Vodafone is very much leading from the front on this, they already have a provision of 10 days paid leave for a person who is a victim of domestic violence or abuse.

"The smart thing for employers to do is to make the provisions for their employees to make sure that somebody who is a victim has every opportunity to come out of that abusive relationship."