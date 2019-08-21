News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Single home site buyers could tap ‘stamp duty tax refund’

Single home site buyers could tap ‘stamp duty tax refund’
By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 06:07 PM

Many people who bought sites to build single homes from October 2017 may not be aware they could tap significant refunds on the stamp duty from Revenue, according to a legal expert.

Amanda-Jayne Comyn, a partner at law firm Philip Lee, said if the reclaim is successful that the cash is paid out almost immediately.

She said Revenue had completed reviews of the vast bulk of the 155 applications it received by March, with most applying for refunds for single houses built on the sites.

The amount of refunds which could be substantial were made available after a hike in previous budgets.

“Prior to the non-residential rate increase in Finance Act 2017, a person could acquire a site to build a house and pay stamp duty at 2% of the value of the site; a fraction of the 6% rate now applicable to the same transaction,” said Ms Comyn.

“The pre- and post-Finance Act 2017 stamp duty rate applying to the acquisition of existing residential property is 1% on the first €1m and 2% thereafter,” the lawyer said.

“The refund scheme applies where a site was acquired on or after 11 October 2017 and there is a subsequent construction of residential housing on that site.

“With sites appreciating in value over current times, the sting of the rate increase may have felt more like a slap for some residential property developers particularly in the midst of our current housing market crisis.

“The lesser-known news is that the refund scheme applies equally to individuals who acquired a single site to build a single residence as it does to property developers,” she added.

READ MORE

Hostelworld issues profit warning after disappointing summer bookings

More on this topic

Hostelworld issues profit warning after disappointing summer bookingsHostelworld issues profit warning after disappointing summer bookings

Rising costs eat into Kingsley Hotel profitsRising costs eat into Kingsley Hotel profits

Delays expected to push Barryroe drilling into 2020Delays expected to push Barryroe drilling into 2020

Movie firm gets €25.5m in tax credits from Revenue in 2018Movie firm gets €25.5m in tax credits from Revenue in 2018

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Michael Gove confident goods delays at ports can be avoided after BrexitMichael Gove confident goods delays at ports can be avoided after Brexit

Heathrow branded ‘massive gravy train’ as Aer Lingus boss slams expansion costsHeathrow branded ‘massive gravy train’ as Aer Lingus boss slams expansion costs

22% of Irish people unable to afford a holiday this year22% of Irish people unable to afford a holiday this year

Hostelworld issues profit warning after disappointing summer bookingsHostelworld issues profit warning after disappointing summer bookings


Lifestyle

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

We know New York real estate is expensive, but this is getting out of hand…You can now stay in an enormous sandcastle on a New York beach

JB Dubois is Head Chef at GIY’s GROW HQ in Waterford City and his wife, Shona Dubois, is the Head of Operations with the organisation.‘We’re showing them how to do their best for the world’

Often I have been out with friends and their kids and they joke that Joan is going to be a politician. I’ve always been impressed by Joan’s ability to pick up pals wherever she goes. She started this when she was very young, and every time we went to a park or a playground she would make a new BFF.Mum's the Word: 'I love how my child can make new friends in a matter of minutes'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »