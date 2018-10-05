Home»Breaking News»business

Simon Coveney heads 'collective effort' to get Irish business Brexit ready

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 07:47 PM

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney says Brexit is a "big, big deal" for Irish businesses.

Over 370 business representatives have attended an event in Cork today as part of a series of events designed to get the country Brexit-ready.

Various state agencies were at Pairc Ui Chaoimh offering advice and information on how to plan and prepare for Britain's departure from the EU.

Speaking to C103 news Tanaiste Simon Coveney says everyone will have to come together to get the right strategy:

"For the first time ever, we have 12 state agencies and Government departments all at the same event," he said.

"This is now a collective effort to try to prepare Ireland for as a country for the various different scenarios that may unfold as a result of Britian leaving the European Union. It's a big, big deal."


