Simon Coveney accuses UK of reneging on frictionless trade agreement

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has charged that the current British government has reneged on the Joint EU/UK report committed to frictionless trade.

“We're concerned that the current British government reneging on that commitment is a very significant and very negative step that has undermined trust very fundamentally.”

Mr Coveney told RTÉ radio’s News at One that in a letter to Commission President Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he is no longer committed to regulatory alignment “as the way of solving this problem and he no longer commits to the commitments made in writing to the Irish government and to the EU by the British government in 2017.

“That was an agreement that did not need the ratification of parliament, it was a clear agreement and on the back of that agreement Ireland agreed to move the Brexit process on at that time to open up phase 2 of the discussions to talk about the future relationship.”

The Tánaiste also called on the British government to come forward with any proposals they have to replace the backstop.

“If Boris Johnson's government has proposals that can do the same job as the backstop and they want to replace the backstop with those proposals then we need to see what they are. So we can interrogate the effectiveness of those proposals and the job they do.

“Not only do we not have credible proposals, we have no proposals at all.”

Mr Coveney said he has had discussions with Dominic Rabb and Steve Barclay and will shortly have one with Michael Gove, saying “they want to have talks about how to change the approach to sell a changed withdrawal agreement, but the problem is when I ask for details we don't get them.

“What we get is loose language and generalisations around trusted trader schemes and the use of technology to make a border seamless as possible.

“That is not the basis of an agreement, we cannot simply agree to something that solves a problem in Westminster, but transfers a huge problem to Ireland, where the politics of the border dominates Irish politics for the foreseeable future, that is essentially what the British prime minister is asking Ireland to accept at the moment and we won't do it.”

When asked if there is trust between the two governments, Mr Coveney replied: “Of course there is trust between the Irish and UK governments, but certainly the reneging on that particular commitment is a big, big problem for us and we will continue to look to the British government, as part of a deal, to follow through on those commitments.

“I don't believe there is a deal to be done without regulatory alignment being the basis of that solution on the island of Ireland.”