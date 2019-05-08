Shortlist announced for Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards

The shortlist for the Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards has been announced today.

18 nominees across six categories have been shortlisted ahead of the annual gala on May 24.

The Network Ireland Cork Branch released the shortlist for the categories: Emerging New Business, Large SME, Small SME, STEM, Employee - Shining Star, and Employee - Rising Star.

Those up for an award are:

Emerging New Business

Loretta Kennedy Mama Bear Foods

Ciara Smyth Leanún

Kate Dempsey Kinsale Mead Co.



Large SME

Shirley Feeney - Shirley’s Beauty Clinic

Joelle Coade ACET Marketing Director

Ciara Crossan WeddingDates



Small SME

Valerie Finnegan Cahill Ikon Hair Design

Kathy O’Dwyer Career Training Internships

Deirdre Corcoran Chapter



STEM

Annette Keane LSC

Marguerite O’Sullivan Johnson & Johnson

Tanya O’Sullivan GE healthcare



Employee - Shining Star

Laura Flanagan DePuy Synthes

Marion Courtney Himalaya Yoga Valley Centre

Carmel Lonergan Cork International Hotel



Employee - Rising Star

Niamh Hester WeddingDates

Helen Walsh Employmum

Kate Clancy Franciscan Well Brewery





Speaking about the upcoming awards, Gillian Hennessy, President of Network Cork and PR & Marketing Manager at Triskel Arts Centre said: "We were delighted to see so many entries this year. There is a fantastic shortlist of outstanding businesswomen who have contributed greatly not only to their companies but to their respective industries."

The awards will be held in the Maryborough Hotel in Cork on May 24 from 7pm.

The prizes are sponsored by Brown Thomas, Cork and MC on the night will be Cliona O’Connor, author of the LeanMeanMomma blog, while entertainment will be by She Said.

Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite and cost €99 for members and €119 for non-members, while tables of 10 are also available. Advance booking is required by emailing info@networkcork.com.