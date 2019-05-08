NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Shortlist announced for Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 01:46 PM

The shortlist for the Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards has been announced today.

18 nominees across six categories have been shortlisted ahead of the annual gala on May 24.

The Network Ireland Cork Branch released the shortlist for the categories: Emerging New Business, Large SME, Small SME, STEM, Employee - Shining Star, and Employee - Rising Star.

Those up for an award are:

    Emerging New Business
    Loretta Kennedy Mama Bear Foods
    Ciara Smyth Leanún
    Kate Dempsey Kinsale Mead Co.

    Large SME
    Shirley Feeney - Shirley’s Beauty Clinic
    Joelle Coade ACET Marketing Director
    Ciara Crossan WeddingDates

    Small SME
    Valerie Finnegan Cahill Ikon Hair Design
    Kathy O’Dwyer Career Training Internships
    Deirdre Corcoran Chapter

    STEM
    Annette Keane LSC
    Marguerite O’Sullivan Johnson & Johnson
    Tanya O’Sullivan GE healthcare

    Employee - Shining Star
    Laura Flanagan DePuy Synthes
    Marion Courtney Himalaya Yoga Valley Centre
    Carmel Lonergan Cork International Hotel

    Employee - Rising Star
    Niamh Hester WeddingDates
    Helen Walsh Employmum
    Kate Clancy Franciscan Well Brewery

Speaking about the upcoming awards, Gillian Hennessy, President of Network Cork and PR & Marketing Manager at Triskel Arts Centre said: "We were delighted to see so many entries this year. There is a fantastic shortlist of outstanding businesswomen who have contributed greatly not only to their companies but to their respective industries."

The awards will be held in the Maryborough Hotel in Cork on May 24 from 7pm.

The prizes are sponsored by Brown Thomas, Cork and MC on the night will be Cliona O’Connor, author of the LeanMeanMomma blog, while entertainment will be by She Said.

Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite and cost €99 for members and €119 for non-members, while tables of 10 are also available. Advance booking is required by emailing info@networkcork.com.

