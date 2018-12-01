NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Shoppers urged to buy local over the festive season

Saturday, December 01, 2018 - 07:35 AM

Christmas shoppers are being urged to shop local at towns and villages across the country today.

The Small Firms Association is holding 'Small Business Saturday' to drum up support for local companies who are in competition with larger franchises this festive season.

It says consumers should use this weekend as a chance to focus on buying Irish and backing businesses in their area.

SFA Director Sven Spollen-Behrens says it is vital for jobs:

He said that there are 700,000 people directly employed in small businesses all over Ireland and we all know someone who either works for a small business or owns a small business.

This is why we're asking every adult in this country to spend an extra €20 or more this Saturday to support small businesses and to give an extra injection into the local economy.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

ShoppersShoppingChristmasBusinessBusinesses

Related Articles

Chemist retail sales up, pubs down

Amazon website reveals customer details in data breach ahead of Black Friday

Grocery shoppers boost spending to €8.9bn so far

Retailers ‘must digitise business’ as Black Friday attracts more shoppers

More in this Section

Legal action delays Barryroe progress

Pound and Irish shares hit as May focuses on vote

London house market worse than it looks

Macron and Abe meet amid Renault-Nissan alliance row


Lifestyle

How to adorn your house with festive fairy lights

Want a stylish Christmas tree this year? These 3 decorating trends are gorgeous and easy

Fast-fashion can be just as durable as designer brands, says academic

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »