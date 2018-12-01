Shoppers urged to buy local over the festive season

Christmas shoppers are being urged to shop local at towns and villages across the country today.

The Small Firms Association is holding 'Small Business Saturday' to drum up support for local companies who are in competition with larger franchises this festive season.

It says consumers should use this weekend as a chance to focus on buying Irish and backing businesses in their area.

SFA Director Sven Spollen-Behrens says it is vital for jobs:

He said that there are 700,000 people directly employed in small businesses all over Ireland and we all know someone who either works for a small business or owns a small business.

This is why we're asking every adult in this country to spend an extra €20 or more this Saturday to support small businesses and to give an extra injection into the local economy.

- Digital Desk