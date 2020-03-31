News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Shell warns over hit of up to €730m after oil price crash

Shell warns over hit of up to €730m after oil price crash
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 11:07 AM

Royal Dutch Shell has warned it expects to take a hit of up to $800m (€730m) in the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis and an oil price war have sent the cost of crude plummeting.

The oil giant said it expects “significant uncertainty” around oil prices and demand as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the world economy.

Shell said it is bracing for an impairment charge of between $400m (€364m) and $800m (€730m) in the first three months of 2020 as it lowered its oil price outlook.

As a result of Covid-19, we have seen and expect significant uncertainty with macroeconomic conditions with regards to prices and demand for oil, gas and related products

The price of oil has crashed due to the pandemic and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, with Brent crude falling to an 18-year low on Monday – closing at $22.76 (€20.74) a barrel.

Shell said: “As a result of Covid-19, we have seen and expect significant uncertainty with macroeconomic conditions with regards to prices and demand for oil, gas and related products.

“Furthermore, recent global developments and uncertainty in oil supply have caused further volatility in commodity markets.

“The impact of the dynamically evolving business environment on first-quarter results is being primarily reflected in March, with a relatively minor impact in the first two months.”

But shares in Shell rose 7% amid a wider bounce-back on the FTSE 100 Index amid hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine and after early signs the outbreak may be slowing in Britain.

Shell also gave assurances that its financial liquidity was “strong” and that is has secured another $12bn (€10.9bn) credit facility, on top of the $10bn (€9.1bn) at the end of last year.

Details of its first-quarter charge come a week after Shell announced plans to heavily cut operating costs and spending proposals to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and tumbling oil prices.

The company said it will reduce its operating costs by $3bn to $4bn (€2.73bn to €3.6bn) for the next 12 months.

It said it will also reduce its annual spending to a maximum of 20 billion dollars (€18.2bn) for 2020 from its previous expectations of $25bn (€22.7bn).

Shell said there will also be a material reduction in working capital as it said the actions are intended to “reinforce the financial strength and resilience” of the business.

Shares in the company have more than halved in the past two months as oil prices have continued to dive.

Full-year figures in January revealed a 36% drop in profits to $15.3bn (€13.9bn) for 2019 after a dismal performance in the final three months of the year.

READ MORE

Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues

More on this topic

Crude oil trades as low as at $10 a barrel in North America amid Covid-19 crisisCrude oil trades as low as at $10 a barrel in North America amid Covid-19 crisis

Oil price up but trades at low level of $27 a barrelOil price up but trades at low level of $27 a barrel

World's biggest company Saudi Aramco to stick with dividend pay-out despite profit slumpWorld's biggest company Saudi Aramco to stick with dividend pay-out despite profit slump

Applegreen dropping fuel prices by up to 10c per litreApplegreen dropping fuel prices by up to 10c per litre

Oil pricesRussiaSaudi ArabiaShellTOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

600 staff temporarily laid off at Quinn Industrial Holdings due to Covid-19600 staff temporarily laid off at Quinn Industrial Holdings due to Covid-19

Crude oil trades as low as at $10 a barrel in North America amid Covid-19 crisisCrude oil trades as low as at $10 a barrel in North America amid Covid-19 crisis

Shopping centre landlord Hammerson in talks about rents with Irish retailersShopping centre landlord Hammerson in talks about rents with Irish retailers

Government costs 'worst-case' job losses of 800,000 in Covid-19 falloutGovernment costs 'worst-case' job losses of 800,000 in Covid-19 fallout


Lifestyle

These are the best blooms for cutting so you can enjoy them outdoors and in, as florist Arthur Parkinson tells Hannah Stephenson.How to grow flowers that are ideal for cutting

Restricted movement is improving the health of our planet. It’ll probably do us some good too, says Sarah Marshall.A pause in travel could be positive for all of us

Restricted movement is a time for renewal, says Michael MurphyAdjusting to our new normal: Michael Murphy's six pieces of advice for isolation

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »