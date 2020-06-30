News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Shell warns of up to €20bn hit to assets after oil price slump

Shell warns of up to €20bn hit to assets after oil price slump
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 09:18 AM

Oil giant Shell has warned that the value of its assets will be slashed by up to $22bn (€19.5bn) as the impact of the virus weighed on sentiment.

It predicted the write-down for the current quarter after lowering its outlook on oil and gas prices, which also comes amid a climate-focused review of its operation, after it laid out plans reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

The British-Dutch firm predicted that it will book an impairment of between $15bn and $22bn after commodity prices were hit by coronavirus and the Saudi-Russian price war.

Earlier this month, BP said it would slash the value of its own assets by up to $17.5bn as it shared its rival’s downbeat tone on commodity prices.

Shell also told investors that it predicted a 40% slump in fuel sales in the second quarter due to a sharp fall in consumption.

Fuel sales have been hit by travel restrictions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which has particularly weighed on air travel.

The company said it continues “to adapt to ensure the business remains resilient” in the face of the challenging environment.

It said on Tuesday that it expected Brent crude oil price to be at $50 a barrel in 2022, having previously predicted a price of $60 per barrel.

However, Shell also said that it expects oil production to be high than previously predicted, saying it hopes to produce between 2.3 million and 2.4 million barrels of oil per day.

More on this topic

Oil major BP sells petrochemicals arm for €4bn in move towards greener energyOil major BP sells petrochemicals arm for €4bn in move towards greener energy

Providence Resources targets more licences off south coastProvidence Resources targets more licences off south coast

Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War IIShell cuts dividend for first time since World War II

Blow to pension savers as Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1945Blow to pension savers as Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1945


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ShellTOPIC: Oil prices

More in this Section

Post-lockdown economic package must deliver quickly – TaoiseachPost-lockdown economic package must deliver quickly – Taoiseach

Britain plans to sell €300bn in debt in just five months to pay for Covid-19 hit to economyBritain plans to sell €300bn in debt in just five months to pay for Covid-19 hit to economy

OECD to new govt: Don't worry too much about sovereign debt build-up at this stage of Covid-19 crisisOECD to new govt: Don't worry too much about sovereign debt build-up at this stage of Covid-19 crisis

Tourism businesses require '€1.5bn to get out of the Covid-19 hole'Tourism businesses require '€1.5bn to get out of the Covid-19 hole'


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »