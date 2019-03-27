NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Sharp decline in Irish business optimism as Brexit approaches

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 10:38 AM

There has been a sharp decline in the optimism of Irish companies in the lead up to Brexit.

A new AIB report shows sentiment around profits, employment and investment are down dramatically over the past five months, with confidence now at its weakest point in eight years.

Brexit's impact on suppliers' is a concern among manufacturing businesses in particular while increased exchange rate volatility is also a worry.

Head of Business Banking at AIB, Catherine Moroney, says a lot of Irish companies are also putting investment plans on hold:

"Thirty-five percent of Irish businesses have cancelled or postponed their investment plans," Ms Moroney said.

"That has a very real impact on spending in the economy.

"A further 14% are saying 'I am still considering as to whether I will do that or not' so that is a massive change in business sentiment towards investing right now.

"Our hope right now is that that is a temporary thing until we get clarity,"

However, she added that businesses are remaining somewhat optimistic, despite the caution taking hold.

READ MORE

Tourism boost of €15m for towns across the country

"The piece that is kind of dragging back that positivity is a concern about cost inflation, a concern that profits may be lower and a lack of clarity regarding the impact of Brexit, which is also impacting the profit forecast.

"(There is) also a concern around global trade wars so the businesses, while they are still optimistic, are being more cautious about the outlook."

More on this topic

IFG shares surge as it accepts €240m takeover bid

Criticism of exporters' attempts to seek out new markets is wide of the mark

Central Bank boss ready for life in the fast Lane

Time for firms to look west, not east

KEYWORDS

BrexitBusinessOptimism

More in this Section

McDonald’s buys $300m tech firm to personalise menus

Qatar resists bank merger

Boeing’s fresh blow as Airbus seals €31bn China deal

Michelle Obama book boosts Bertelsmann revenues


Lifestyle

Review: The Marriage of Figaro, Cork Opera House

6 reasons why walking is the most underrated form of exercise

How to eat your way around San Francisco’s foodie neighbourhoods

Meet Jo Slevin: A joint partner at crafts company Mr Kite Designs in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »