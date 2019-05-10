Sharon Donnery appointed as acting Central Bank Governor

Sharon Donnery has been appointed as the acting Governor of the Central Bank.

The economist, who has been with the bank for more than 20 years, will take up the position from the start of June until the end of August.

During this period, Ms Donnery will also continue to perform her role as Deputy Governor.

New Zealand's Treasury Chief Gabriel Makhlouf is due to take up the role of Governor on September 1.

The current Central Bank Governor Philip Lane is due to leave the role on June 1 to take up a new position at the European Central Bank.

In a statement, the bak said: "The Central Bank Commission has appointed Sharon Donnery as Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland for the period 1 June – 31 August 2019. This follows the announcement from Government last week of the nomination of Gabriel Makhlouf for appointment as Governor.

"As Mr Makhlouf is due to take up this position on 1 September 2019, it is necessary to appoint an Acting Governor for the period in which any vacancy arises. Ms Donnery will take over as Acting Governor on 1 June 2019 following the departure of Governor Lane for his new role at the European Central Bank.

"Under the Central Bank Act, the Acting Governor has all the responsibilities and powers of the Governor. During this period Ms Donnery will also continue to perform her role as Deputy Governor, Central Banking."