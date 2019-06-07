News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Shares in Irish house builder Glenveagh Properties get welcome respite

By Eamon Quinn
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 06:55 PM

Shares in Glenveagh Properties — one of the two stockmarket-listed home builders that have included Cork, Limerick, and Galway in their build plans — rose slightly as the company told its annual shareholders’ meeting it had effectively hit its full-year sales target seven months early.

Shareholders were told the builder had tapped “strong” demand from first-time buyers in the spring buying season for developments around Dublin, and paid €24m for further lands in the greater Dublin area which could deliver a combined 375 homes in the future.

Chief executive Justin Bickle said the builder was confident of meeting market expectations, saying its sales performance “has been welcomed by private buyers and institutional investors”.

However, the rise in the shares comes as a respite for Glenveagh after it and Irish market-listed building rival Cairn Homes, as well as the shares of Irish property firms and Irish banks, have been shunned by investors.

READ MORE

Airlines 'cannot expect a free pass' on emissions tax

Glenveagh shares trade slightly above year-end levels but have nonetheless fallen 35% from a year ago.

They are also sharply below their debut price on the Irish stock market of late 2017.

Mr Bickle told reporters he hopes the shares will re-rate in time but it cannot control factors that are souring Irish shares such as Brexit.

Glenveagh built 275 of the 18,000 new homes completed in the Republic last year and it had effectively already reached its 2019 target to sell or has agreements with buyers for 725 homes.

Earlier this year Glenveagh, said the industry will struggle for years to meet the huge housing demand.

READ MORE

For business, no win-win as Irish consumers push back against price increases

More on this topic

Housing estate deemed out of character with Cork village

Housing crisis: State not rising to the challenge

One-fifth of property sales went to 'cuckoo funds'

New Dublin city apartments will cost €3,700 a month to rent

BusinessTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Sisk chief wants clarity on Dunkettle roads plan

C&C doubles executive pay to €5m

'Too early' to know if Irish jobs to go as part of Aviva cuts

For business, no win-win as Irish consumers push back against price increases


Lifestyle

Three key George Nelson pieces for your vintage furniture collection

Entertaining under the stars this summer? Here's your guide to green heating for the patio

Food to go: Meal prep companies are on the up and up

Badge of courage: The Marvel illustrator helping out the real-life superheroes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »