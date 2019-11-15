News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Shares fall as Germany avoids slump

Shares fall as Germany avoids slump
By Eamon Quinn
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 12:00 AM

New figures showed Germany narrowly avoided recession but European shares slid nonetheless on fears that the US-China trade conflict was still inflicting a lot of damage to the world growth.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.3% and the Ftse-100 Index fell 0.7% even as hopes lifted for a breakthrough between Washington and Beijing.

“However, despite the German economy avoiding a recession, this feeble growth is likely to continue unless there is a breakthrough from ongoing trade negotiations between the US and China,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online broker IG.

Germany’s export-focused economy has been badly hit by the global trade wars.

Sterling continued to hold onto its recent gains despite data showing that UK retail sales fell again in October, Mr Mahony said.

Meanwhile, ECB vice president Luis De Guindos said that Europe faced only a “very low” risk of recession, but he called on all eurozone governments, not just those with fiscal surpluses, to help revive the region’s economy.

However, Europe’s growth remained “below potential”, he said, adding that the ECB needed “to pay close attention” to the situation.

He said authorities needed to confront the risk of ‘Japanification’ which is a prolonged period of low growth and low inflation if measures were not taken to stimulate the economy.

However, he also said the term was an over-simplification due to the differences between Japan and Europe, including Europe not having a credit bubble and having more fiscal room to manoeuvre than Japan had in the past.

“Now our party line is more or less that countries that have space should do more and countries that do not have fiscal space should continue reducing the public deficit. That position, the logical one, in consideration of the set of rules that we have now, is not enough,” he said. That suggests the need for a more comprehensive, bloc-wide plan.

Mr De Guindos said the ECB and other central banks around the world will need to expand their ‘toolkit’ in the sense of doing more than conventional monetary policy usually entails.

Additional reporting Reuters

More on this topic

Rise of nationalism after Berlin Wall fallRise of nationalism after Berlin Wall fall

Germany marks 30 years since fall of Berlin WallGermany marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

Germany and allies mark 30 years since the Berlin Wall fellGermany and allies mark 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell

Gone but not forgotten: The Berlin Wall 30 years after it fellGone but not forgotten: The Berlin Wall 30 years after it fell

TOPIC: Germany

More in this Section

Molex Ireland losses reached almost €8m last yearMolex Ireland losses reached almost €8m last year

Tullow shares slump to 20-year lowTullow shares slump to 20-year low

Magee clothing firm hit by Brexit fearsMagee clothing firm hit by Brexit fears

Wetherspoon planning more pubs for CorkWetherspoon planning more pubs for Cork


Lifestyle

I’d always promised myself a day off school when Gay Bryne died.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I’ve been thinking about my students, wondering who their ‘Gay Byrne’ will be

In an industry where women battle ageism and sexism, Meryl Streep has managed to decide her own destiny – and roles, writes Suzanne HarringtonJeepers Streepers: Hollywood royalty, all hail queen Meryl

'Ask Audrey' has been the newspaper's hysterical agony aunt “for ages, like”.Ask Audrey: Guten tag. Vot the f**k is the story with your cycle lanes?

Daphne Wright’s major new exhibition at the Crawford addresses such subjects as ageing and consumerism, writes Colette SheridanFinding inspiration in domestic situations

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »