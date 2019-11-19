News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Shares boost on trade talks

Shares boost on trade talks
By Bloomberg
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 05:45 AM

A raft of major banks and fund managers have upgraded their view on global equities, with emerging-market stocks their top pick to benefit from signs of easing in the China-US trade dispute.

Fund manager JP Morgan Asset Management raised its outlook on global stocks, pointing to hopes for a breakthrough in the US-China trade discussions, a reduced risk of a US recession and a moderately positive earnings outlook.

The call, from the manager comes as US stock markets sit at a record high but a recent bond rally shows signs of unwinding.

“We have held a cautious view on the outlook for equity markets for much of this year ... however, the environment has shifted in recent weeks,” said Patrik Schowitz, global multi-asset strategist at JP Morgan.

“That change likely reflects several factors, which we think has some more room to run.” he said.

Mr Schowitz cited renewed optimism that Beijing and Washington will reach an agreement to end their trade dispute, recession risk in the US dropping from an even chance to 20% to 30% and the possibility of earnings growth as the main factors. He did not specify how the upgrade would affect asset allocation nor offer target levels for equity indices.

Emerging-market equities were the most favoured pick, alongside US large-cap equities, Mr Schowitz said.

Meanwhile, UBS said it was closing its underweight to emerging-market stocks and moved its overall position on equities to neutral.

“There have been material signs a US-China deal is more likely, while monetary policy and economic fundamentals are also now more supportive,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“While equity prices have risen and downside risks remain, upside potential has also increased.” he said.

Morgan Stanley also joined in, upgrading emerging-market equities to equal weight from underweight on a better global growth outlook outside the US, singling out South Korea which it upped to overweight.

Morgan Stanley saw the biggest potential in markets with a clearer path to earnings growth, such as developing-market stocks and Japan, or a scope for multiple re-rating on falling political risks, such as Europe.

Rabobank also spotted signs of change, saying November’s divergence between the MSCI emerging-markets stocks index and the S&P 500 Index against the MSCI Emerging Market Currency Index, which during September and October rose in tandem, was unlikely to last.

Bloomberg

READ MORE

Germany to avoid recession, says bank

More on this topic

Tariff and quota-free trade between Ireland and Britain must remain – VaradkarTariff and quota-free trade between Ireland and Britain must remain – Varadkar

Trade talks offer glimmer of hope for Irish exportersTrade talks offer glimmer of hope for Irish exporters

Plans made for China-US trade talks in JanuaryPlans made for China-US trade talks in January

China and US discuss plans for trade talksChina and US discuss plans for trade talks

ChinaUSTradeTOPIC: Trade talks

More in this Section

UCC business students to benefit from $1m philanthropic donationUCC business students to benefit from $1m philanthropic donation

Emirates announces deal for 20 more Airbus A350 planesEmirates announces deal for 20 more Airbus A350 planes

Irish renewable energy firm acquires Mayo windfarm for €37.2mIrish renewable energy firm acquires Mayo windfarm for €37.2m

Sage Group sells payment arm to US firm Elavon for €270mSage Group sells payment arm to US firm Elavon for €270m


Lifestyle

‘Children of the Troubles’ recounts the largely untold story of the lost boys and girls of Northern Ireland, and those who died south of the border, in Britain and as far afield as West Germany, writes Dan Buckley.Loss of lives that had barely begun

With Christmas Day six weeks away tomorrow, preparations are under way in earnest, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Making Cents: Bargains available on Black Friday but buyer beware!

From farming practices in Europe to forest clearances in the Amazon, Liz Bonnin’s new show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat, writes Gemma Dunn.New show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat

Louis Mulcahy reads in Cork this weekend for the Winter Warmer fest, writes Colette Sheridan.Wheel turns from pottery to poetry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »