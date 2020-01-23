News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Shares and oil hit by global coronavirus fear

Shares and oil hit by global coronavirus fear
By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 07:10 PM

Global shares and the price of oil dropped amid growing concern that a virus spreading from China could curb global growth.

Makers of consumer goods were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 index in the US as investors tried to gauge the potential impact of the virus on travel and shopping.

In Europe, mining companies led the Stoxx Europe 600 index lower after declines from Seoul to Sydney.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index plunged 2.8% on the last trading day before the Lunar New Year holiday, the biggest drop in eight months.

The reverberations were also felt in other markets, with oil sinking to its lowest level since November on concerns the virus could dent demand. Around the world, government bonds and the yen rallied as investors sought a haven.

Investors are turning cautious with stocks trading at lofty valuations near record highs, trying to gauge the threat to airlines, retailers and energy providers as the illness spreads, with confirmed cases in the US, South Korea and Singapore.

While fewer than 20 deaths have been tallied, traders are hesitant to take on risk on the chance the outbreak could develop into something like the much more devastating Sars respiratory illness that emerged in China 17 years ago.

READ MORE

Too early to declare coronavirus an international health emergency – WHO

In the US, casino and hotel operators including Wynn Resorts, Melco Resorts, and Las Vegas Sands, which draw a large portion of their revenue from China, were down.

“There is concern that this may become a much bigger event,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist for Prudential Financial.

“The market is vulnerable to a pullback or a consolidation,” he said.

Fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus hitting the global economy have knocked world stock markets off record highs this week, even as US earnings reports so far have mostly been in line with expectations.

“There is some fear that it appears to be spreading, and certainly there are some fears about what it’s going to do to the Chinese economic growth,” said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments.

“People are generally trading off the assumption of a very bad outcome,” he said.

In Ireland, shares ended mostly lower. Ryanair and AIB shares fell 2% and 1%, respectively, although Permanent TSB gained by over 2%. Building products group Kingspan fell 2%.

Elsewhere, the euro weakened after policymakers held interest rates steady and ECB president Christine Lagarde said officials will look into the potential side effects of negative interest rates.

Bloomberg, Reuters, Irish Examiner

More on this topic

Too early to declare coronavirus an international health emergency – WHOToo early to declare coronavirus an international health emergency – WHO

Likelihood of case of coronavirus emerging in Ireland 'quite low'Likelihood of case of coronavirus emerging in Ireland 'quite low'

Q&A: What is coronavirus and what is an international public health emergency?Q&A: What is coronavirus and what is an international public health emergency?

Patient tested for coronavirus in Belfast thought to be 'relatively well'Patient tested for coronavirus in Belfast thought to be 'relatively well'

TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

US to raise Huawei concerns with UK ahead of final decision on 5G networkUS to raise Huawei concerns with UK ahead of final decision on 5G network

Maybe it's time to consider ethics when buying a mobile phoneMaybe it's time to consider ethics when buying a mobile phone

Fixed-rate mortgage price war heats upFixed-rate mortgage price war heats up

UK supermarket to axe around 3,000 manager roles in major staff restructuringUK supermarket to axe around 3,000 manager roles in major staff restructuring


Lifestyle

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician with special interest in neurodisability, Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple StreetWorking Life: Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician at Temple Street

THE temperature of your baking ingredients can affect the outcome.Michelle Darmody bakes espresso and pecan cake and chocolate lime mousse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »